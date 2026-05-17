What Wins and What Loses the Game For LSU vs. Louisiana Tech

Once again, the Tigers will host the in-state neighbors from the north for another week 2 matchup. As the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs visit one of the biggest stages in college football, they could have a chance to break a long, long losing streak.

But their opponent isn't the typical team they are used to facing. With the hire of head coach Lane Kiffin and an impressive, No.1 recruiting class, the Bulldogs are up against the new era of LSU football.

What Loses the Game: The Underdog Influence

Barion Brown 6, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into the Labor Day matchup, the Bulldogs turn into the underdogs. As the more experienced, talented SEC team, the Tigers are expected to continue their winning streak against LA Tech.

This eases the circumstances of the game, removing the pressure that the Tigers will face in the SEC-packed schedule. But that's not always a good thing. If LSU lightens up too much and takes the matchup as a Saturday practice, the Bulldogs could creep up on them and dominate.

LA Tech knows that. So, as the Tigers head into the matchup with little weight on their shoulders, the Bulldogs could treat the game as one of the most important on their schedule and come to Baton Rouge in full force.

An early-season upset, especially in Death Valley, would boost the program's national attention and set a new bar for the matchup between two Louisiana schools. The only way to get that advantage is if LSU lets down its walls too much and LA Tech sneaks through it.

What Wins the Game: The Identity Impact

Tigers Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier 18, LSU Tigers take on the Louisiana Tech. Sept 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 season could be LSU's most anticipated season so far. The new era, highlighted by a new squad of coaches, No. 1 quarterback Sam Leavitt and No. 1 defensive lineman Lamar Brown, brings a new identity to Baton Rouge. One that's powerful.

If the Tigers can find their momentum and chemistry within the new roster during the offseason, their identity falls into place. The renovation of the program has already captured college football's attention; now, all the Tigers need to do is prove themselves. One Saturday at a time.

If they come into the game strong, established and confident about what's getting left on the field, the possibility of an upset for the Bulldogs will quickly disappear.

At the same time, LA Tech also established a new era for the program by successfully joining the Sun Belt Conference. They will head into the season hoping to get recognized as a standout team in their debut year.

But LSU has already proven its top-dawg status with its talented new team, one that dominates the Bulldogs on paper. They have their chance to prove that for real during the September matchup.

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