LSU Football Loses Offensive Weapon to Transfer Portal Amid Roster Reconstruction
LSU Tigers offensive lineman Ethan Calloway intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge, according to On3 Sports.
Calloway, a redshirt-freshman in 2025, didn't see playing time across his first season with the program in 2024, but received action in one game this fall.
LSU continues cleaning house at the offensive line position where the former four-star prospect out of Lake Norman (N.C.) departs after a pair of seasons in the Bayou State.
Calloway is the eighth offensive lineman to reveal his departure from LSU this offseason with Lane Kiffin and Co. preparing to attack the Transfer Portal market this fall.
The Notable Departure: OL Carius Curne
The No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle signed with the LSU Tigers last December prior to enrolling in January alongside multiple blue-chippers in his class.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it has Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.
It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.
A source familiar with Curne's process tells LSU Tigers On SI that the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks will be a school to watch across his Transfer Portal process.
According to On3 Sports, Curne is a Top-10 player in the Transfer Portal as it currently stands with all eyes on the two-week window in January,
The Departures [23]: Transfer Portal Edition
- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver
- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver
- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback
- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman
- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback
- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman
- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back
- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back
- Colin Hurley: Quarterback
- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman
- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman
- Javien Toviano: Safety
- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman
- Austin Ausberry - Safety
- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman
- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman
- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker
- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman
- Joel Rogers: Safety
- Donovan Green: Tight End
- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver
- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver
- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman
LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal
Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
