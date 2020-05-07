Projecting LSU Football's Rookie Madden Ratings

The 2020 draft is over and now it’s on to the important issues, like projecting the Madden ratings for each LSU player.

It’s a tradition that the rookie class, including Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Patrick Queen have already participated in. The three were selected to project their own rankings and issued very different, yet on brand responses to the question.

For rookies in the Madden franchise, a common trend over recent seasons has been that offensive players often receive consistently higher ratings than the defensive players. You really don't need to look any further than 2019, when linebacker Devin White was issued a 74 rating despite being a top-five pick and one of the best linebacker prospects in recent memory.

With that being said, here's how we think LSU rookies will be ranked in Madden 21:

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)- 81 overall

The first overall pick isn't always given the highest rating in the rookie class but in Burrow's case, it's a relatively easy decision. Ohio State's Chase Young could very well be a low 80s player from the jump as well but he shouldn't be ranked higher than Burrow.

During his historic season with the purple and gold, Burrow set the NCAA record for passing touchdowns in a single season (60) and second in completion percentage (76.3). Burrow also broke nearly every program and SEC record en route to a national championship that saw him throw for 5,671 yards. This is an easy and fair decision.

“I think my Madden rating will be around a 70-75, somewhere around there,” Burrow said in a video released after the draft.





Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs)- 77 overall

It’ll be hard for Edwards-Helaire to live up to his own Madden projection, mainly because it’s impossible to attain.

“I think my Madden rating will be a 101 because I’m exclusive,” Edwards-Helaire said in the above video.

While a 101 is out of the realm of possibility a mid-70s ranking for Edwards-Helaire is certainly plausible. He’ll be an instant contributor for one of the great offenses in the NFL and likely receive a ton of national exposure next to Patrick Mahomes.

K'Lavon Chaisson (Jacksonville Jaguars)- 76 overall

Like it was mentioned previously, defensive players, unless they’re viewed as generational talents, usually don’t receive high praise from the popular video game franchise.

While Chaisson is chock-full of potential, he will probably receive a solid rating from the jump. He’ll be a three down rookie, playing either outside linebacker in 3-4 packages or strongside linebacker in 4-3 looks. On third downs, look for him to either stand up or put his hand in the dirt off the edge.

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)- 75 overall





Jefferson is part of an elite receiver class and should likely be one of the higher rated rookie receivers in the class. He already possesses pristine route running ability and deceptive speed with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the combine.

In Minnesota, he should attract all of the targets he can handle from Kirk Cousins, particularly after the team traded Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. His transition from the slot to the outside will determine how much of an impact he has as a rookie.

Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)- 73 overall

If White can't be higher than a 74 as a rookie linebacker, Queen, while impressive in 2019, shouldn't be given a higher rating.

Queen disagrees.

“I feel like my Madden rating will be 79 just because I feel like I’m better than Devin White,” Queen said in the Madden rating video.

The former LSU linebacker only started 12 games as a Tiger but dramatically improved his stock through his stellar play. He’ll step in and immediately be the starting inside linebacker and get all the reps he can handle in the Baltimore offense.

Grant Delpit (Cleveland Browns)- 73 overall





Delpit finds himself in a very similar position to that of his new and former teammate Greedy Williams so why not give him the same rating? Delpit is a big play threat but will have to prove many doubters wrong after an inconsistent 2019.





He’ll compete for a starting safety role with the Browns but the closer that he can play to the line of scrimmage, the better. In 2018, Delpit recorded 74 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and five interceptions.

Kristian Fulton (Tennessee Titans)- 72 overall

Fulton was one of the surprise slides of the draft but he’s got the talent to be an impact player in Tennessee from the start. He’ll likely be asked to compete for the slot corner spot, a position he has experience with but hasn’t played since his freshman season.

A 72 rating feels right for the two-year starter who built a nice resume as one of the conference's best because of his sound technique. He very well could be the future of the Titans' secondary so they’ll want to get him out on the field as much as possible.

Lloyd Cushenberry (Denver Broncos)- 70 overall

Cushenberry will step in and be the Broncos starting center from day one, according to Mile High Huddle publisher Chad Jensen.





With that being said, offensive linemen are historically among the lowest rated as rookies. As the "point guard" of the offensive line, Cushenberry feels it'll be his job to make sure that the entire unit is on the same page.

"I love having that responsibility to communicate with everyone and having that burden on my shoulders," Cushenberry said.

Damien Lewis (Seattle Seahawks)- 69 overall





Lewis will be another LSU prospect that could see some starting time as a rookie but seems like a candidate that at the very least, will provide depth to the Seahawks o-line.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly FaceTimed with Lewis minutes after he was drafted.

“Wilson wouldn’t have spent part of his Friday night talking to the rookie if the face of the franchise didn’t know Lewis was about to become a factor on Wilson’s offensive line,” the NewsTribune wrote.

Jacob Phillips (Cleveland Browns)- 68 overall

Phillips was a tackling machine at LSU and that will likely continue in the NFL. He’ll come in to complete for the WILL linebacker job and depending on how he develops in pass coverage, the more he might contribute.

He’s not the quickest or fastest linebacker in the class but he’s great at wrapping up and possesses enough athleticism to turn himself into a solid linebacker for years to come.





Saahdiq Charles (Washington Redskins)-68 overall





The question with Charles was never talent but rather can he be trusted. If the off the field concerns have truly been answered, he should be in line to compete for a starting role on the offensive line in Washington.





Asking him to be a starter immediately might be a bit far fetched and because he was a mid round pick, he likely won’t receive many favors in his initial Madden rating.

Rashard Lawrence (Arizona Cardinals)- 67 overall





Lawrence is just a bull of a defensive lineman. At 6-foot-2, 308 pounds his biggest strengths at the next level will be to stop the run and push the pocket. While that might not always show up in stats, it’s an important characteristic to have on the front line of defense.

Lawrence’s importance for the Cardinals likely won’t show in his initial Madden rating but he will be a factor, most likely as a rotation piece his first season in the NFL.

Stephen Sullivan (Seattle Seahawks)- 65 overall

Unfortunately we don't know a whole ton about how Sullivan will be used in Seattle. He figures to be a project piece at tight end for Pete Carroll and company, who traded back into the seventh round to take him No. 251 overall.

His 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame and wide catch radius makes him a player to follow in training camp. If Sullivan can slide into the 53 man roster, he'll be competing for snaps with Greg Olsen and Will Dissly, two guys with experience at the position that can help him grow.