LSU Football: No. 1 RB in America Harlem Berry Representing LSU During Senior Season
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal running back Harlem Berry ranks as the No. 1 running back in America heading into his final season of prep football.
The top-ranked back in the 2025 cycle revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in January after going public with his decision.
The highest-rated back in Louisiana since Leornard Fournette, the Bayou Bengals went deep into their bag of tricks to keep Berry in the Bayou State for college.
Now, he's set to play his final season of high school ball before putting pen to paper in December during the Early Signing Period where he will make things official with the Tigers.
But Berry will be representing LSU this fall with the St. Martin's Episcopal Saints.
The No. 1 running back in America will be wearing a pair of customized LSU cleats this fall when he takes the field for his final run with his high school program.
A look into the cleats, customized by CustomsByEli:
Berry is dialed in with the Tigers. It's where he wants to play his college ball and he's been vocal about his decision after committing to the program.
Rather than entertain other schools, Berry has doubled down on his pledge to Kelly and the Bayou Bengals.
“I feel like for me, when my mind is made up, it’s made up. I felt the best decision was to go to LSU. I didn’t really want to take anymore visits. I saw what I wanted to see, and it was over with,” Berry said.
He's proven his talent out of the backfield, but what are goals for his senior campaign? Berry wants to become a more complete running back and grow as a receiving threat.
“This offseason I’ve been working on receiving kind of things, working the slot. I just went out there and showed out. Put my talents on preview. Finally might’ve shut some people up,” Berry.
Now, it's full steam ahead to his final season of high school football before putting pen to paper and enrolling early at LSU in January.
