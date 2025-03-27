LSU Football Offensive Lineman Will Campbell Calls Out Critics Over Arm Length Talk
LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell continues preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft with significant buzz surrounding the highly-touted prospect.
Campbell, a three-year starter for the Tigers, will forgo his final season of eligibility in Baton Rouge with the opportunity to become the next LSU stud in the NFL.
For the Louisiana native, he's thrived at the offensive tackle position during his collegiate career, but there remain "critics" surrounding his spot at the next level.
Will Campbell be an offensive tackle or an offensive guard?
NFL scouts and evaluators have used his arm length as a key talking point in where he'll line up at the next level.
At LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, Campbell put the narrative to rest after measuring in with the ideal 33" arm length NFL organizations were looking for.
“For two years nobody had any measurements on me and nobody said anything about my play, and now all of a sudden my arm length determines if I’m a good player or not — I think it’s BS,” Campbell said following LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday. “But any decision-makers in the NFL, they don’t really care. It’s all people who don’t coach, and they don’t coach for a reason.”
Campbell's numbers shifted from the NFL Combine to Wednesday's LSU Pro Day. He measured in with 32 5/8-inch arm length, but came in with 33-inch arms during Pro Day.
“There’s a lot of people at the Combine who had messed-up measurements,” Campbell said. “That’s why you don’t really see too much about it other than media people, because nobody really buys into it and quite frankly nobody really cares.
"But yeah, I knew my arms were 33 inches. Everybody kinda had every height, weight, wingspan, arm length, everybody was kind of deducted at the Combine. That’s why I measured in today even though I didn’t do anything, because I knew that that’s not right.”
Campbell has proven to be a team-first player during his time in Baton Rouge and will continue to do the same at the next level with whichever organizations selects the projected Top-10 pick.
“I’m gonna play wherever the coach tells me to,” Campbell said. “But I’ve talked to quite a few people, and only two teams that I’ve talked to out of everybody see me as a guard, and that’s because they already have tackles.
"So other than that, everybody knows what position I play and everybody knows my mindset on that, that I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win and get on the field as early as possible. But everybody knows that I can play tackle.”
It's been an eventful offseason for Campbell as he works through 2025 NFL Draft preparation. From getting his body right physically to getting back into the proper mental state for what's next, the Louisiana great is ready for the next challenge.
“I went to Dallas, it was like Dec. 15, and all of that is Combine prep, getting ready for that type of stuff,” Campbell said. “But after the Combine, I moved back here and have kinda been transitioning back to football shape, getting out of the ‘Underwear Olympics’ mindset and getting back to playing ball.
"That’s what I’m ready for. I’m ready to just get back to all the good stuff.”
