LSU Football Poaches Fast-Rising Georgia Bulldogs Staffer to Join Lane Kiffin

Georgia Bulldogs staffer Ty Hatcher is set to make his way to Baton Rouge this offseason to join Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, according to Football Scoop.

Hatcher primarily served as assistant to head coach Kirby Smart where he will now make his way to the Bayou State in a role alongside offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

The fast-rising 25-year-old will work with the quarterbacks and tight ends on the LSU staff across the 2026 season as he continues his rise at the collegiate level.

According to 247Sports, "Hatcher worked under third-year offensive coordinator Mike Bobo last season, part of an offensive support staff that also included analyst Brandon Streeter, quality control coach John Lilly, quality control coordinator Phil Rauscher, quality control coordinator Edmund Kugbila, and offensive line analyst Warren Ericson.

"Hatcher was the latest prominent offensive assistant to work with quarterbacks at Georgia, a role previously held by Buster Faulkner, now the offensive coordinator at Florida, as well as Daryl Dickey, Bobo, and Jesse Stone."

Now, the talented SEC assistant will join Kiffin and Co. in Baton Rouge where he will take on a role along the offensive staff heading into the 2026 season.

Sources: LSU poised to snag top young staffer Ty Hatcher from Kirby Smart's Georgia program

Hatcher has spent time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and most recently the Georgia Bulldogs across his young career.

Now, the former Samford quarterback will make his way to LSU in "a top role that will do a little bit of everything for us, focused with the offensive staff, quarterbacks and tight ends," according to Football Scoop.

Hatcher is the second hire the LSU Tigers have made across the last 96 hours where Kiffin and Co. will also bring in former Ole Miss Rebels running back Fred McAfee as an assistant running backs coach alongside Kevin Smith.

LSU continues assembling a strong staff this offseason with championship expectations rising in the Bayou State ahead of Kiffin's inaugural season at the helm of the Tigers.

Now coming to LSU, Baton Rouge.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

