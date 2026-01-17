LSU Football Among Potential Destinations for Prized SEC Wide Receiver Transfer

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending the last three seasons in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Saturday.

Lee signed with the Rebels as a three-star wideout in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he emerged as a critical component to the program's success on offense across the last two seasons.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder totaled over 1,500 yards on 101 receptions with a handful of touchdowns throughout the last two seasons where he totaled over 40 catches each year.

Lee's most productive season came in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch under then head coach Lane Kiffin.

Now, he's elected to hit the Transfer Portal at the buzzer prior to Friday night's 11:59 p.m. CT deadline where multiple programs will poke around to pique his interest.

The current expectation is that the LSU Tigers and Lane Kiffin will be among those interested - along with Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.

Lee, a Peach State native, has been linked to the Bulldogs on multiple occasions where he will now evaluate his options in the NCAA Transfer Portal market.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has signed nine wideouts via the NCAA Transfer Portal with four of them ranking inside the Top-50 at their position, according to 247Sports.

LSU's Wide Receiver Haul (9): Portal Signees

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Will LSU be aggressive in their pursuit of the talented Ole Miss transfer as he begins his Transfer Portal process? Stay tuned.

