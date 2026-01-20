One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have emerged as early offseason winners after assembling the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt checks in as the top-ranked overall player in the market where his commitment to the Bayou Bengals jumpstarted a red-hot streak for Kiffin and Co. - catapulting the program's haul to No. 1 in just short stretch.

LSU has inked seven Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there are multiple "underrated" components to the class that will have an opportunity to make an instant impact in Baton Rouge.

Old Dominion wide receiver transfer Tre' Brown III comes to mind when identifying "sleeper" picks that can thrive in Kiffin's system.

Brown checks in as a Top-150 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 31 rated wide receiver, with Kiffin and Co. beating out multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers added a commitment from Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown III on Monday.



The 6’2, 180-pound playmaker comes in as a Top-25 WR in the Transfer Portal + a Top-100 overall prospect.



Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers with the program landing a talented weapon on the outside.

The Old Dominion transfer made his way to Baton Rouge on in early January for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. knocking it out the park - where he ultimately canceled his Ohio State Buckeyes trip to sign with the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin and Co. have added nine wide receivers in the Transfer Portal Class with significant attention being placed on Kansas State's Jayce Brown, Ole Miss' Winston Watkins, Florida's Eugene Wilson, and Hawaii's Jackson Harris, but Brown deserves to be in the conversation.

The talented wideout thrived in the Sun Belt at Old Dominion with an opportunity to take his game to the next level in Baton Rouge - where he fits Kiffin's scheme like a glove.

The Transfer Portal Tracker: Breaking Down the No. 1 Class

Quarterback (3):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (4):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (2):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Tyree Holloway's Instagram.

Offensive Line (8):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels

Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears

Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Linebacker (1):

TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Safety (3):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes

Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

