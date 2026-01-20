One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have emerged as early offseason winners after assembling the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.
Leavitt checks in as the top-ranked overall player in the market where his commitment to the Bayou Bengals jumpstarted a red-hot streak for Kiffin and Co. - catapulting the program's haul to No. 1 in just short stretch.
LSU has inked seven Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there are multiple "underrated" components to the class that will have an opportunity to make an instant impact in Baton Rouge.
Old Dominion wide receiver transfer Tre' Brown III comes to mind when identifying "sleeper" picks that can thrive in Kiffin's system.
Brown checks in as a Top-150 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 31 rated wide receiver, with Kiffin and Co. beating out multiple heavy-hitters for his services.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.
Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers with the program landing a talented weapon on the outside.
The Old Dominion transfer made his way to Baton Rouge on in early January for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. knocking it out the park - where he ultimately canceled his Ohio State Buckeyes trip to sign with the LSU Tigers.
Kiffin and Co. have added nine wide receivers in the Transfer Portal Class with significant attention being placed on Kansas State's Jayce Brown, Ole Miss' Winston Watkins, Florida's Eugene Wilson, and Hawaii's Jackson Harris, but Brown deserves to be in the conversation.
The talented wideout thrived in the Sun Belt at Old Dominion with an opportunity to take his game to the next level in Baton Rouge - where he fits Kiffin's scheme like a glove.
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Breaking Down the No. 1 Class
Quarterback (3):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Husan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (4):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Stacy Gage - 5'10, 205 pounds -
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (2):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (8):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
Ja'Mard Jones - 6'4, 295 pounds - Nicholls State Colonels
Sean Thompkins - 6'5, 300 pounds - Baylor Bears
Devin Harper - 6'4, 315 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Aliou Bah - 6'6, 327 pounds - Maryland Terrapins
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Linebacker (1):
TJ Dottery - 6'3, 230 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Safety (3):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Faheem Delane - 6'1, 210 pounds - Ohio State Buckeyes
Mason Dossett - 6'1, 194 pounds - Baylor Bears
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
LSU Football's Transfer Portal Class Skyrockets To The Top After Sam Leavitt Decision
LSU Football's Transfer Portal Departures Quickly Finding New Schools Amid Rebuild
LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20