LSU Football Quarterback, Former Four-Star Prospect Enters Transfer Portal
LSU quarterback Rickie Collins will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, a source confirms to LSU Tigers On SI. 247 Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news.
The redshirt-freshman appeared in three games this season where he tallied 35 total yards on five passing attempts. He also logged 18 yards on four carries.
In 2023, Collins appeared in only one game during his true freshman campaign where he completed both of his passing attempts for 19 yards.
Collins utilized 2023 as a redshirt year during his first season with the LSU program.
The Louisiana native was a four-star prospect out of high school after lighting it up at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High. Collins was a Top 20 quarterback in America.
During his recruiting process, Collins was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers before flipping his pledge to the LSU Tigers prior to his senior campaign.
A season ago, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels discussed his relationship with Collins and his future ahead:
“Rickie Collins? I treat him like my little brother,” Daniels said. “Just seeing him be able to grow day in and day out. Coming in as a true freshman. Trying to just learn how to live on his own, even though he’s from Baton Rouge, but it’s different living on your own. Just how to maneuver and how to treat things professionally? (It’s) how tight we are.”
As for head coach Brian Kelly, he highlighted the development ahead for Collins:
“Rickie’s got to continue to develop because kind of what you said, when you only have three quarterbacks on scholarship, that third quarterback is so crucial for you in its development,” Kelly said.
“I’d say that I’m really pleased with the development of Daniels and Nussmeier and Rickie is kind of — we’re really pushing him hard to continue his trajectory because when you have just three, he’s in the mix, right?”
The LSU Tigers will await a decision from redshirt-junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier as he weighs his options. He'll either enter the 2025 NFL Draft or return to Baton Rouge for a fifth season with the program.
“I have not decided about that,” Nussmeier said of his future on Saturday nught “I wanted to leave that out until after the season. I do know that I love being here at LSU. I love this team, and I love this school, this organization.”
Kelly and Co. remain hopeful Nussmeier returns in 2025.
Aside from LSU's current QB1, the Tigers are left with former Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann and true freshman Colin Hurley. LSU does not have a quarterback committed to the program in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
LSU's former committment, and No. 1 overall player in America, Bryce Underwood revealed a commitment flip to the Michigan Wolverines in November.
Now, Collins will depart Baton Rouge after two seasons with the purple and gold.
