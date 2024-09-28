LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have offered the No. 1 quarterback in America, Elijah Haven, with the young signal-caller receiving a scholarship from his hometown school, he announced via social media on Friday night.
Haven, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 Class, has been a player on LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan's radar over the last year with the call finally being made less than 24 hours ago.
The coveted Louisiana native was in town for the Tigers' home opener against the Nicholls State Colonels followed by a second visit last weekend against the UCLA Bruins.
Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School in 2023.
Now, he's carrying the momentum into his sophomore season with the Bayou State star shining during the first few weeks of the season.
The LSU staff has an "open invite" for Haven to make it to as many home games as he can this season. It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their foot on the gas for Haven's services as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
“[LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan] invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted (White) has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”
For Haven, being a Louisiana native means something to the prized prospect, which has LSU as a school near the top of his list.
“It’s home,” Haven's camp told On3 Sports. "Joe Sloan is an awesome guy. His track record is impressive when it comes to developing a quarterback. Like Brian Kelly. Like the staff. Staff seems like they know what they’re doing. Like the offense. Know there’s going to be talent around him at a place like LSU. Receivers, an offensive line and running backs to help compliment that.”
Now, the No. 1 quarterback in the sophomore class has received his "dream" offer from the Tigers during his impressive sophomore campaign as other premier programs also getting in on the action.
Haven has received offers from Georgia and Auburn, among several others, and will be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to visit with the Alabama staff for an unofficial.
No. 14 LSU returns to action on Saturday night in Death Valley to take on the South Alabama Jaguars in a pivotal non-conference clash.
