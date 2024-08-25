Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continues going through the motions as he prepares for his first season as the starting signal-caller in Baton Rouge.
The redshirt-junior has patiently waited behind several talented quarterbacks during his time in Death Valley, but now it's his time to take the "keys to the car" in 2024.
Nussmeier has shown flashes of what he's capable of in small sample sizes. He stepped in when Jayden Daniels went down in the 2022 SEC Championship and earned his first start against Wisconsin in the Reliaquest Bowl to cap off the 2023 season.
Now, after waiting his turn, it's officially the "Nussmeier Era" in Baton Rouge with the quarterback ready to make a name for himself.
Nick Saban chimed in on Nussmeier and what he believes the signal-caller is capable of as he takes over as QB1 for the Bayou Bengals.
"I think Garrett Nussmeier is going to be one of the all-time sleepers in college football this year," Saban said on Saturday's College GameDay.
Along with commenting on Nussmeier, he also predicted the Tigers to make the College Football Playoff this season.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said.
In Nussmeier's first start of his career against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl, he finished the game 31-for-45 with three touchdown passes and only one interception.
Now, it's his team as he prepares for the 2024 season as the starting signal-caller of the LSU Tigers. It's a moment he's been waiting for his entire life with Week 1 just seven days away.
“It wasn’t his car, he was driving that thing fast, and he didn’t care if he dented it. It’s his car now. And he’s really careful that he doesn’t, you know, mess it up," Kelly said during Fall Camp. “He understands that he can’t put the ball in the other team’s hands. So, I just think it’s, you know, being a starter, understanding how important it is, and recognizing that taking care of the football is absolutely crucial to our success.”
No. 13 LSU will take on No. 23 USC on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas with the Tigers looking to start the "Nussmeier Era" off strong in Allegiant Stadium.
More LSU News:
Fall Camp Week 3 Preview: Storylines, Position Battles and Depth Chart Predictions
LSU Inching Towards No. 1 Recruiting Class in America
The Eye-Catchers: Who's Standing Out During Fall Camp?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.