LSU Football Ranked No. 13 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will enter the 2024 season as the No. 13 team in America after the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday afternoon.
For Kelly and the Bayou Bengals, it's about consistency and taking that next step on defense ahead of this fall with the program entering year three of the "Kelly Era".
“We’re in year three, this is the most accountable that group has been,” Kelly said. “There is trust within the group. This will be the deepest team that we’ve had. I don’t know what that’s going to be relative to the expectations. All I can do is continue to work towards what our process is and then whatever the outcomes are going to be evaluated externally.
I don’t control those. I control what our process is and how we go to work every day. I can tell you in year three, I’ve had really good success with getting our football team to be the most accountable, trusting team that I’ve had here at LSU. That’s usually been pretty good at my other stops.”
Led by first-year starter Garrett Nussmeier under center, the new-look LSU offense looks to carry momentum from a season ago with a myriad of weapons to choose from.
A receiving corps consisting of Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton, among others, the Tigers are in pole position to get on the right track offensively early in the season.
In Week 1, it'll be a Top 25 matchup with No. 13 LSU taking on No. 23 Southern California under the bright lights of Las Vegas.
Here's a look into the full breakdown of the Preseason AP Poll.
Preseason AP Top 25
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- Southern Cal
- North Carolina State
- Iowa
Others receiving votes: Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
