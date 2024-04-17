LSU Football: Prized Freshman Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is open for business and the LSU Tigers are prepared to be active during the spring window.
Brian Kelly and Co. will see both players added to the roster while also preparing for current Tigers to depart the program.
On Wednesday, LSU lost their second player to the portal after redshirt freshman wide receiver Khai Prean revealed his intentions to depart the program.
The decision is not a surprising one for the program with the LSU wide receiver room flaunting an embarrassment of riches. The Bayou Bengals will have a rotation of five or six players consisting of Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton, CJ Daniels, Aaron Anderson, Kyle Parker and Zavion Thomas this fall.
For Prean, it was set to be another season with a lack of playing time.
LSU is also prepared to bring in coveted wide receivers Kylan Billiot, Michael Turner and Jelani Watkins through the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Now, Prean departs Baton Rouge, marking the second Tiger to enter the portal during the spring window.
LSU lost EDGE Jaxon Howard to the NCAA Transfer Portal with his name officially being entered on Tuesday morning.
Howard, a former four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota for the 2023 cycle, will depart Baton Rouge after one season with the program.
The coveted recruit played in five games as a freshman and showed flashes in LSU's spring game last year with four tackles and a sack. During his lone season down South, he tallied two tackles and one quarterback hurry in 2023.
Brian Kelly's thoughts on the defensive line moving forward:
“We can move (defensive ends) Bradyn Swinson inside and Paris Shand inside, then Da’Shawn Womack on the edge and (linebacker) Harold Perkins on the edge. You have a different configuration. I think we can be really dynamic with some of the defensive linemen and moving the pieces around. On first and second down, we really have to work hard at getting after the quarterback. But in terms of stopping the run, Jacobian Guillory has been outstanding. In terms of what Bo Davis is looking for, he’s been outstanding and been a stalwart. We have to find that other guy. That’s what we are looking for. We are trying to develop that second guy and have some depth pieces behind them.”
With Howard out, LSU has already brought in one player: Wisconsin DL Gio Paez. The veteran interior defensive lineman is set to come in and provide depth for the program after four years with the Badgers.
LSU is set to lose over a handful of players via the NCAA Transfer Portal over the next few weeks.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.