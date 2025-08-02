LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Sooners Transfer Turns Heads on Day 4 of Camp
LSU wide receiver Nic Anderson made the move to Baton Rouge this offseason after a stint in Norman (Okla.) with the Oklahoma Sooners.
After a two-year run with the Sooners, Anderson elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last December prior to signing with the LSU Tigers.
Anderson set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 where his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.
In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.
Anderson earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic in 2023 and was twice named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
He had three 100-yard games with a career-high 120 yards on three receptions against Tulsa. All three of his receptions against Tulsa went for touchdowns.
Now, he's made the move to Louisiana as one of three transfer wide receivers joining the LSU program this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But Anderson's status has remained in question after the Oklahoma transfer was involved in a car accident in July.
On Wednesday, the LSU Tigers opened Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with Anderson limited, but head coach Brian Kelly detailed that Anderson will be back to full speed soon.
“We kept him out of contact [Wednesday],” Kelly said in a press conference. “He had gone through our concussion protocol. He had gotten into a little fender bender and so, we wanted to make sure.
"He’s cleared out concussion protocol and [Wednesday] was his day of non-contact. He’ll be able to get into 11-on-11, 7-on-7 [on Thursday].”
Now, fast forward to Saturday and Anderson appears to be back to full speed with the chance to continue working up the depth chart.
LSU has an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position headlined by returnees Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker alongside newcomers Anderson, Barion Brown and Destyn Hill.
For [Nic] Anderson, all eyes are on the Oklahoma Sooners transfer as he continues working his way back into the rotation.
