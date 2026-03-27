LSU Football's Jordan Seaton Reveals Why He Left Colorado, Respect for Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across the college football landscape in January after the program inked Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton via the Transfer Portal.

In a stunning move, LSU once again proved its willing to open the checkbook in order to secure the top talent in America with Seaton becoming the cherry on top to the program's top-ranked portal haul.

Seaton burst on the scene as a true freshman in 2024 where he started in all 13 games - earning Freshman All-America honors across a strong debut campaign under Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

The former five-star recruit didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games - boasting a 91.4 grade through the first month of his sophomore season in 2025, according to PFF.

But Seaton wanted a fresh start - electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal - with LSU immediately piquing his interest.

#LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal this offseason: Jordan Seaton.



The ex-Colorado Buffalo was listed at 6’5, 330 pounds last season.



Now, after just a few months in Baton Rouge, he checks in at 6’5, 307 pounds.



Massive transformation from Seaton. pic.twitter.com/4LjcZMm7kD — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 23, 2026

"How could you not come here? There's so many things great about this place, not just the history, but what we have now. I think that's what makes this place great— is what we have now. The work that's going to be put in, like that's all I can preach about, is the work," Seaton said on Thursday.

"That meant a lot for me, but it also showed the dedication he has to not just me, but this program, this state. That's something I value. I'm a big dedicated guy and once I'm all in, I'm all in. That stuck out but just the place here itself, like everything about this place, it's one of one."

The opportunity to play for Kiffin and his tempo offense was a selling point where Seaton ultimately pulled the trigger - signing a lucrative deal with the LSU Tigers.

"This is one of the best tempo offices in college football, if not the best. But as far as the playbook, that's where the word 'extra' comes in. Being able to come in, study film, not just study film by myself, but with my left guard, with my starting center, with my right guard, with people in the O-line group," Seaton said.

Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers sent shockwaves across college football after signing the No. 1 OL in the portal: Jordan Seaton.



The program’s secret weapon: Cookie Kiffin.



“He’s the closer… If you come on a visit and Cookie is there, you should probably crystal ball him.” pic.twitter.com/kX7s6HIgOk — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 26, 2026

"Even yesterday, I stayed in the linebacker meeting group just to see what they see. TJ [Dottery], he's a big helper.

"Just trying to understand the game to the best of my ability so I know whatI'm capable of, in those situations. I know what they're looking for, I know what they want, and I know what to do in those situations."

Now, as the program navigates Spring Camp in Baton Rouge, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers with Seaton headling a star-studded roster heading into the 2026 season.

More LSU News:

The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

LSU Basketball Pulls Off Historic Move in Hiring Away NC State Wolfpack HC Will Wade

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

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