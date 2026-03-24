The Eye-Catchers: LSU Football Opens Spring Camp With Multiple Tigers Turning Heads

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers opened Spring Camp on Tuesday morning with the program set to navigate four weeks of offseason practice in Baton Rouge.

In what has become a chaotic stretch for Kiffin and Co. across the last four months, the program has been rebuilt from top to bottom with a pivotal Spring Camp now arriving for the Bayou Bengals.

"Excited to be out there today. A lot of work since we've got here has gone into obviously building the roster, but all the things around the program. Day one today, to finally be able to be out there in a practice format was great," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Kind of had a moment before too of just reminding myself of how grateful I am to be here, appreciative, but also the responsibility level that I have coming here to LSU, to the people of Louisiana, the great players and coaches that have been here before.

"I thought our guys' energy level was high. I thought their excitement was there. Now we have a lot of work to do. Now that we're into practice format, things don't happen overnight. It takes a lot of work to get a program up to an elite performing program level.

"So we're making some first steps, but there's a ton of work to do. Like I said before, we've assembled a good roster. But at the same time there's a ton of work that goes into that to get the program back up to where everybody around here wants it to be. The reason that we came here. It was 7-6 last season."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LSU provided 20 minutes of access to the local media with the Tigers navigating individual drills. Which players stood out across the small sample size?

The Eye-Catchers: Day 1 of Spring Camp

No. 1: S Ty Benefield

Boise State safety Ty Benefield remains the talk of the town across offseason workouts with significant intrigue coming during Spring Camp beginning next week.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad where he quickly generated interest from multiple powerhouse schools.

On Day 1, his fluidity was what stood out most at the safety position with Kiffin labeling him as an "ultra elite" player after practice.

No. 2: DL Richard Anderson

LSU defensive lineman Richard Anderson looked the part out there as a true freshman that can compete for immediate snaps with with those in attendance continuing to say, "No. 94 looks sharp" on Day 1.

The five-star, No. 1 defensive lineman in America signed with the program in December with the chance to make an instant impact. Now, after his first day of Spring Camp, the Louisiana native looks extremely polished with his frame standing out.

Anderson signed with the LSU Tigers hovering around 360 pounds. Now, he's listed at 339 pounds for his first Spring Camp - transforming his body.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

No. 3: WR Phillip Wright III

In what may be a "surprising" eye-catcher on Day 1, sophomore wide receiver Phillip Wright III was one that caught the attention of LSU Tigers On SI.

Wright, the only returning receiver from the 2025 roster, joins a new-look receiving corps with 12 newcomers joining the roster.

He looks noticably bigger and saw early reps during individual work. Wright also had an impressive one-handed reception during media availability.

It was a small sample size on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge, but it's clear the talent-level of the 2026 roster is strong with multiple weapons looking to make an instant impact this offseason.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

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