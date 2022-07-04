LSU Football Secures In-State Standout Ashton Stamps to 2023 Class

The Tigers are showing no signs of slowing down on the 2023 recruiting trail, landing a commitment from high-rising cornerback Ashton Stamps. Stamps is the second pledge of the day for LSU and gives the Tigers an in-state talent to their class.

Stamps becomes commit No. 10 in the 2023 cycle after welcoming four-star defensive lineman Darron Reed earlier today. A New Orleans, La. native, Stamps is flying up recruiting boards after a successful summer at camps. After a dominant showing at the LSU Elite Camp, the Tigers offered him on the spot.

Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples have been rolling with this 2023 recruiting class, landing several top talents across the country. This time, they secure a Louisiana product who has coined LSU as his dream school.

At 6-foot, 170-pounds, Stamps is a speedster with phenomenal technique in the secondary. A physical, do-it-all cornerback, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him do more than line up in coverage.

Stamps is a pure athlete and he’s shown that over the summer during the camps he has attended. Making an immediate impression at the LSU camp, it clearly caught the attention of the Tigers staff, but overall it has been quite the summer for the Archbishop Rummel rising senior.

The storm continues with this 2023 class, and like we have said, it is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. Brian Kelly and his staff prepared themselves for a tremendous July on the recruiting trail and fans are now getting to see it come to life.

Landing both Darron Reed and Stamps today makes the Tigers 2-for-2 on college announcements with Dashawn Womack being the final commitment of the day at 4:30 PM. If the Tigers can go 3-for-3, it will be quite the Fourth of July weekend for this program.

With 10 spots filled, the Tigers focus will turn to filling positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. LSU has a few prospects announcing their college decision this week and a number of others over the course of this month.