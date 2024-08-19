LSU Football Seeing Corey Raymond's Recruiting Efforts Pay Off in 2025 Cycle
LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond continued his recruiting success on Sunday after reeling in a commitment from Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower star Kade Phillips.
Raymond, an architect to "DBU" in Baton Rouge, has a track record of bringing the best talent in America to The Boot with his resumé growing over the weekend.
He's brought in the likes of Derek Stingley and Co. to Death Valley, but now he's preparing for the future of the program through the 2025 class.
Now, after making his return to the Bayou State in January, he's hit the recruiting trail with force after landing commitments from a pair of Top 10 cornerbacks in America.
Proepcts want to play for Raymond and they've been vocal about that during the recruiting process.
For LSU, the program is now reaping the benefits of having the elite-level recruiter back on campus.
The Commitments: DJ Pickett and Kade Phillips
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers this summer with the Bayou Bengals securing the services of the top-ranked defensive back in America.
What led Pickett to Baton Rouge? Corey Raymond.
Pickett was loud and clear about what led him to Baton Rouge. The five-star circled LSU cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as the key piece in why he ultimately selected the Tigers over both the Ducks and Hurricanes with the architect of "DBU" doing it again on the recruiting trail.
“I wish [Oregon and Miami] the best, but I’m at LSU now,” Pickett said after announcing his decision last month. “If you are a DB, and Coach Raymond is at LSU, I feel that’s the right place to be at. That tells you everything right there.”
It was simple. Once Raymond was hired by Kelly and placed back on the LSU staff, Pickett's attention shifted to Baton Rouge.
He believed in the vision Raymond had in place for him whether it was at Florida or LSU.
Raymond and the Florida Gators parted ways following the 2023 season prior to LSU bringing him back to The Boot in January of 2024.
Once he was back on staff, Raymond put the full-court press on Pickett, a decision that paid dividends in the long run.
"Just the Corey Raymond factor. And it’s Defensive Back U. DBU. That’s a big factor for LSU.," Pickett's father told On3Sports. "The fact they have developed so many DBs. Coach Raymond developed so many DBs at the school. The recruiting is in the pudding. There are so many greats that played at LSU. I’d say history as far as LSU.”
The Pitch: Help Bring Back "DBU"
It's no secret Raymond has recruited at a high-level during his career. From signing Derek Stingley to other Tiger legends, the proof is in the product. He's a recruiting guru and has proven that time and time again.
When it came to Pickett, he didn't skip a beat. It was about restoring the "DBU" title and it starts with getting a coveted recruit like Pickett to Death Valley.
“I feel like they just need the right guys to come in there and change it around,” Pickett said via On3Sports. “It only takes one year, then it starts rolling from there.”
Now, Pickett is a player who can give the Tigers a jumpstart in the defensive backfield for the long haul where he'll likely be thrust into the mix as a freshman in 2025.
The Connection: LSU Great Patrick Peterson
Raymond went deep into his bag of tricks during the recruitment of Pickett. He knew it wouldn't be easy to secure his services, so he pulled out the X-factor: Patrick Peterson.
During Pickett's official visit to LSU in early June, Peterson flew down to Louisiana to help lead the recruiting push where he walked side-by-side with Pickett through the Football Operations Building along the way.
Peterson, a Sunshine State native like Pickett, took his talents to Louisiana as a coveted prospect with the Tigers now utilizing the resource in his recruitment. A source confirmed to LSU Country that Peterson and Pickett have kept in contact and it became a key piece in LSU's push.
LSU pitched early playing time, versatility in the defensive backfield and more when it came to on the field offers, but the NIL factor was certainly a pivotal piece in this one.
With heavy-hitters like Oregon and Miami in the mix, LSU had to pull out all the stops in order to remain an option.
After LSU rolled out the red carpet, kept pace with the top programs in the NIL space and utilized its resources, it propelled the Tigers to land a verbal commitment from the nation's top-ranked cornerback.
It'll be a battle until the buzzer for LSU when it comes to securing his signature in December, but the Tigers have proven they've arrived in the new-age recruiting after adding Pickett to the 2025 class.
Kade Phillips: Top 10 Cornerback in America
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips has flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program in July despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Now, Kelly and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping the prized defensive back to LSU after turning up the heat this month.
The move quickly becomes one of the top commitment flips in the 2025 cycle with LSU winning out for his services.
Once Phillips went public with a decision in early July, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
LSU began trending for the star corner earlier this week with buzz becoming real towards the end of the week.
Phillips remained in constant contact with LSU as the program looked to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond had his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
Raymond made his return to Baton Rouge in January where he hit the recruiting trail with force upon making his way back to the Bayou State.
He added Pickett, a prized five-star, to the class, but then kept his foot on the gas for Phillips and Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding.
For Phillips, the Lone Star State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months.
He's a strong, physical defensive back with college programs salivating at the ceiling he attains.
A consensus four-star recruit, Phillips has the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit with LSU now flipping the former Longhorns pledge.
It's another win on the recruiting trail for the Tigers with Phillips becoming commitment No. 24 in the 2025 Recruiting Class for the program.
