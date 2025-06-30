LSU Football Trending to Beat Out Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns for Top EDGE
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment decision locked in as his recruitment process winds down.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in America, has reeled in offers from the "Who's Who" of college football with the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans, among others, extending scholarships his way.
But the Sunshine State native has now trimmed his list to three programs with the LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder will reveal a commitment decision on July 2 at 6 p.m. with all focus on where the five-star will play his college ball.
Henderson took multiple official visits this summer with trips to Baton Rouge, Gainesville and Michigan stealing headlines following multi-day stays.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports, but then Billy Napier's Florida Gators countered.
After a trip to Gainesville, the Gators were deemed as the team to beat with multiple predictions being logged in favor of Napier's Florida program.
Then, just days ahead of a decision, it quickly became the LSU Tigers sending shockwaves in Henderson's recruitment.
Sources indicated to LSU Tigers On SI over the weekend that the Bayou Bengals were sitting in the driver's seat for Henderson with a commitment date inching closer.
Then, fast forward to Sunday and the predictions began being logged in favor of Brian Kelly's Tigers.
LSU currently sits with a Top-10 class in America as the Tigers look to position themselves for another top-ranked class in this year's cycle.
Henderson, one of the top edge rushers in the nation, would certainly give the program a chance to cruise up the team rankings.
The five-star Sunshine State prospect will reveal a commitment decision on Wednesday, July 2 with the LSU program out front in his process as they look to hold off the Florida Gators.
The 247Sports Evaluation on Henderson: "Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds.
"Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch.
"Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."
