LSU Football: Three Tigers Earn Degrees

Three more Tigers graduated during Friday's summer ceremony, Storz earns masters degree
Per LSU Football Press Release - Three members of the LSU football team - Ali Gaye, Jaray Jenkins and Nick Storz - earned their college degree, two graduating with a Bachelor’s degree and the other with a Master’s degree, here Friday.

LSU held its annual summer commencement on campus at the Maravich Assembly Center as 21 student-athletes earned their diploma. Of the 21 student-athletes graduating on Friday, seven earned their graduate degree.

Related: Jaray Jenkins Embracing "Old Head" Role As He Enters Fifth Year With Program 

Gaye, a senior defensive end, along with Jenkins, a senior wide receiver, both graduated with degrees in interdisciplinary studies. Gaye, a second team All-SEC selection in 2020, is a two-year starter for the Tigers, racking up 51 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his career.

Jenkins, also a returning starter, has 62 career receptions for 966 yards and eight TDs. He caught the game-winning pass with 20 seconds remaining in LSU’s win over Texas A&M. He also had three TD receptions in LSU’s win over Florida in 2021.

Related: LSU's Ali Gaye Hoping to Bring Veteran Stability to LSU Defense

Storz, a senior tight end, earned his Master’s in Business Administration. Storz had previously graduated with a degree in finance. Storz originally came to LSU as a baseball player, but has since transitioned to football. Storz earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2020 as a member of the LSU baseball team.

Storz, who was picked in the 31st round of the MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers, has appeared in 10 games with one start as a member of the football team, all coming in 2020.

