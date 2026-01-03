LSU Football Transfer Portal Update: Priority Targets Emerging For Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program set to reconstruct the roster across the two-week window.

Once the portal officially opened on Friday, Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals were immediately linked to the top players available with visitors locking in trips to Baton Rouge.

There's a primary focus on stacking talent on offense with a franchise quarterback at the top of the "must-have" list - along with skill position players along the outside at wide receiver.

Now, with Day 1 of the Transfer Portal window in the rearview mirror, priority targets are emerging for the Tigers with social media buzzing surrounding what could be next.

Five Priority Targets to Know: Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Cincinatti Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby has locked in visits with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and LSU Tigers as his Transfer Portal process heats up, according to ESPN.

Sorsby, the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, has circled both programs as his top options with Lane Kiffin and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his process.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market as his top two schools have quickly emerged on Day 1 of the window.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

No. 2: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Bayou Bengals have been linked to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt since he revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal weeks ago where he now comes in as the No. 1 signal-caller in the market - but now enters with a "do-not-contact tag".

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

"Miami, Oregon and LSU are really the three"@PeteNakos update on transfer QB Sam Leavitt 👀



No. 3: EDGE Chaz Coleman - Penn State

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman has opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available.

The Ohio native was linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but there's been a sudden shift, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Wiltfong said.

"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."

"Sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee emerging...as the price tag continues to go up"@SWiltfong_ early intel on elite EDGE transfer Chaz Coleman who's leaving Penn State 👀



No. 4: WR Nick Marsh - Michigan State

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is set to be one of the most coveted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal after revealing his intentions of entering last month.

Marsh logged a team-high 662 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season on 59 catches with the Spartans.

Through 23 career games, he has caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns.

In his debut campaign with Michigan State in 2024, Marsh recorded 41 catches for 649 yards and three touchdowns - with his receiving yards and receptions standing as the most by a true freshman in school history.

"There's more buzz around LSU and Notre Dame"@SWiltfong_ intel on transfer WR Nick Marsh 👀



No. 5: WR Iverson Hooks - UAB

LSU is expected to host UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks for a visit to Baton Rouge as his Transfer Portal process intensifies, according to Rivals.

Hooks, one of the top pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal market, is receiving interest from a myriad of schools with a visit schedule now locked in.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound wide receiver will check in with the following programs:

Wisconsin: January 3-4

Indiana: January 4-5

Oklahoma State: January 6-7

LSU: January 7-8

Auburn: January 8-9

Oregon & Louisville: TBA

Hooks is coming off of a 2025 season where he logged 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in a breakout campaign for the Blazers.

News: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers are eyeing multiple wide receivers via the Transfer Portal.



NC State wideout Terrell Anderson has emerged as a priority with a visit being lined up, @On3sports reports.



Honorable Mention: WR Terrell Anderson - NC State

The LSU Tigers are lining up a visit with North Carolina State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, according to On3 Sports.

Anderson, one of the top wideouts in the ACC across the 2025 season, hauled in 39 catches for 629 receiving yards and five touchdowns this past year.

Across two seasons with ther Wolfpack, Anderson caught 53 passes for 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns with his breakout campaign coming in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder was rated as the No. 2 overall player (No. 1 WR) in North Carolina and the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation (No. 51 prospect) in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

