LSU Football Transfer Wideout Labeled Player with 'Most to Prove' During 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with Spring Camp in full swing.
The Bayou Bengals are navigating an important stretch for the program with the new-look roster beginning to gel during practice.
Offensively, Garrett Nussmeier returns as the signal-caller for the purple and gold with an embarrassment of riches at the wide receiver position.
LSU added Barion Brown (Kentucky), Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Destyn Hill (Florida State) via the winter window in the NCAA Transfer Portal with more weaponry in Baton Rouge.
Now, it's Brown who has become a player of intrigue during the first nine Spring Camp practices after showcasing his elite athleticism.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU's Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said on Tuesday.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
Another piece was the "swagger" of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after taking a visit to Baton Rouge during the progam's Texas Bowl preparation.
"Just looking at the team, how the practice was, Coach Hankton coaching and Nuss came out listening to some [NBA Youngboy], that's my favorite rapper," Brown said.
Now, with the offseason in full swing, Brown has been labeled as a player with the most to prove by 247Sports.
247Sports' Take: Brown's Versatility Can Be Shown
"Among college football's fastest players, Barion Brown wants to show he's more than just a speed demon this season at LSU. He was signed to be a top-tier wideout threat for Garrett Nussmeier in addition to being a special teams weapon.
"During his kickoff return for a touchdown against Louisville two years ago, Brown hit 22.6 mph — faster than any NFL player's recorded times during the 2023 season. Brown was also ranked No. 1 in last year's preseason speedster rankings, but saw his production levels decrease (29 catches, 361 yards, three touchdowns)."
