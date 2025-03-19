LSU Football Wide Receiver Opens Up on Reason for Picking the Tigers in the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers coaching staff hit the NCAA Transfer Portal with force during the winter window after adding 16 newcomers to the 2025 roster.
Kelly and Co. added multiple players to positions of need, but the wide receiver room has quickly emerged a spot of intrigue after bringing in three transfers.
LSU added Barion Brown (Kentucky), Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Destyn Hill (Florida State) via the winter window.
Now, its's Brown who has become a player of intrigue during the first six Spring Camp practices after showcasing his elite athleticism.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU's Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said on Tuesday.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
Another piece was the "swagger" of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after taking a visit to Baton Rouge during the progam's Texas Bowl preparation.
"Just looking at the team, how the practice was, Coach Hankton coaching and Nuss came out listening to some [NBA Youngboy], that's my favorite rapper," Brown said.
After the visit, Brown felt comfortable with the players and coaching staff in order to commit to the program and sign the dotted line.
He joins Anderson and Hill as the trio of wideouts to make their way to Baton Rouge this offseason.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum in Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Nussmeier and Co.
Which LSU newcomers are in Baton Rouge working through Spring Camp?
The Additions on Offense (8):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
- TE Donovan Green: Texas A&M
- OL Josh ThompsonL Northwestern
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Special Teams Additions (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.