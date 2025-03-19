LSU Football Wide Receiver Opens Up on Reason for Picking the Tigers in the Portal

LSU WR Barion Brown arrives in Baton Rouge with an impressive track record.



- 120+ career catches, 1,500+ yards and 11 TDs while at Kentucky.



Why LSU? Garrett Nussmeier’s “swagger” helped.



“Nuss came out listening to some YoungBoy.. That just had me going. Everything clicked.” pic.twitter.com/gfu7xRbfcx