LSU Gains Commitment From 2024 OL Khayree Lee

It’s been an eventful 24-hour stretch for this LSU football program. While the entire world was wrapping their heads around the Tigers defeating Alabama, Brian Kelly and his coaching staff went out and landed a commitment from 2024 offensive lineman Khayree Lee.

Lee is commit No. 7 in the 2024 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star quarterback Colin Hurley on Thursday. For Kelly and the Tigers to continue their hot streak on the recruiting trail, shortly after a program-changing victory over Alabama, will go a long way.

The John Ehret High School product chose LSU over Florida State, Mississippi State and Texas, among others, adding to the incredible stretch on the recruiting trail this program has had.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 and 2025 cycles, clearly making an impression on Lee over a short period of time.

Lee is extremely nimble for his size. With quick feet and the strength to back it up, he’s a prospect who has a chance to fly up the rankings by the time it’s all said and done.

A 3-star prospect currently, look for the youngster to make an impression as he closes out his junior year before blowing up next season.

“2024 Ehret OL Khayree Lee continues to impress as a powerful, agile offensive lineman playing left tackle for the Patriots,” On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman said. “Lee, who is down to 300-something-pounds, bends well and plays big with several knockdowns under his belt, especially with a running QB behind center.”

LSU now has seven spots filled in the 2024 cycle with their focus looking to continue adding dynamic athletes to the class. The Tigers still have a few prospects set to announce their college decision in both the 2023 and 2024 classes this fall.