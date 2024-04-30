BREAKING: SEC Gymnast of the Year Haleigh Bryant Returning to LSU
After leading LSU Gymnastics to its first national championship in program history, Haleigh Bryant will return to the Tigers for her final year of eligibility in 2025.
“After talking with my family, my coaches and my teammates, it was just a really good opportunity,” Bryant said. “I love gymnastics. It's been a part of my life for so long, and I don't think I was really ready for it to end.”
The 2024 AAI Award Winner, SEC Gymnast of the Year and finalist for the Honda Sport Award, Bryant capped off her senior campaign as an NCAA all-around champion and national champion, cementing herself among LSU athletic royalty. It’s only fitting she wear a crown.
After nationals, Bryant expected to call it a career. Her resume was unparalleled, accomplishing nearly everything she sought to accomplish from both a team and individual level. But head coach Jay Clark’s vision for the program, and the ability to really build something special, not just in one season, but multiple seasons, made this decision an attractive one.
Combine that with an unrivaled passion for LSU, an unquenchable love for gymnastics, and an unselfish group committed to winning, an attractive decision became an easy one.
“LSU means everything,” Bryant said. “It's been my dream to come to LSU since I was 12 years old. Just getting the opportunity to wear these two colors has been a dream. I really just wanted to give it one more go with (Jay Clark) and try to go back-to-back now.”
Greatness can be boring: The all time perfect 10 leader in LSU history (18). The highest all-around score in school history (39.925). The only LSU gymnast to earn three 10’s in one meet. The first LSU gymnast to record a gym slam (a perfect score on every event).
It’s easy to take for granted. When you enter the PMAC in 2025, celebrate greatness.
Every stick. Every 10. Every title. Celebrate greatness because it doesn’t come around often.
“A team national championship is going to be in the forefront of my mind, as well as an SEC championship,” Bryant said of her return. “Individually, I just want to enjoy it. It's going to be my last year of gymnastics, for real this time. So just enjoying the sport that's been a part of my life for so long now and just making memories and enjoying it is something that I really look forward to.”
Consistency is what sets Bryant apart. Many are great at what they do, fewer are consistently great, and that’s exactly what the Cornelius, N.C. native has been for LSU Gymnastics, owning 154 scores of 9.900 or better in her career. In 2024, she has recorded 10 meets with scores of 9.9+ or higher on every event and only tallied two scores lower than a 9.850.
It’s that level of consistency that helped push a program that’s been so close to the top of the mountain, to its peak as national champions.
“It means the world,” Bryant said. “I still don't even think I can put it into words. Bringing it back to LSU, bringing it back to Louisiana – it's a thank you. They always say you honor somebody with your actions, and we wanted to do it for every single person that supported us and been there for us along the way.”
To Tiger fans, who have given LSU Gymnastics incredible support all year long.
To every season ticket holder, to every fan who has ever watched a meet, or been to the PMAC on a Friday night.
The best collegiate gymnast in America has a message for you:
”Thank you for supporting me, always wanting the best for me, and never giving up on me and my team. It wasn't an easy journey. There were highs, there were lows, and a lot of adversity. You never gave up on us. Thank you for bringing the love and support every single Friday night in the PMAC. I want to do it again, for myself, but also for you. I want to keep honoring you with my actions, because you mean so much to me, and have done so much for me.”
Other LSU News:
The Buzz: The Latest on LSU's Search for Defensive Tackles via the NCAA Transfer Portal
The Additions: Kim Mulkey, LSU Add Coveted Newcomers to 2024-25 Roster
The Latest on the No. 1 DT Transfer Simeon Barrow After LSU Visit
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.