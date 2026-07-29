LSU Hiring Longtime SEC Assistant Coach to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Before the start of fall camp, the LSU Tigers are making an interesting addition to Lane Kiffin's coaching staff.

Per reports from Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net, the Tigers are hiring longtime SEC assistant coach Kevin Sherrer to the staff, though his role is still yet to be determined at this point.

Sherrer, 53, has spent extensive time in the conference and other Division I programs along with coaching in the NFL. Though the hire comes late in the offseason, it could prove to be an important one for LSU this fall.

New LSU Assistant Coach Kevin Sherrer Has Extensive Resume

Tennessee co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer gives instructions at football practice at Haslam Field on Thursday, August 9, 2018. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A native of Oneonta, AL., Sherrer played tight end for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the mid 1990s before becoming a graduate assistant for the team just a few years. This was the start of what would be an extensive coaching career both in the SEC and beyond.

After multiple years coaching at the high school level in the state, he got his big break when Alabama hired him in 2010 to be the new director of player personnel under head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide were coming off of a win in the BCS National Championship in 2009.

Sherrer spent two years in that role before becoming the defensive coordinator at South Alabama in 2013. After just one season there, he headed back to the SEC as the outside linebackers coach for the Georgia Bulldogs under former head coach Mark Richt. When Kirby Smart took over in 2016, Sherrer was apart of the staff retentions.

But in 2018, Sherrer got his biggest role to date when Tennessee hired him to be the program's new defensive coordinator. He did that for one season before moving to special teams coordiantor and inside linebackers coach in 2019 before heading off to the NFL.

The New York Giants hired Sherrer to be the team's linebackers coach, a role he maintained in 2020 and 2021. After a year off from coaching in 2022, it was back to college football, as Sherrer became the co-defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech under Brent Key.

Over the past few years, Sherrer has spent time as defensive coordinator for Georgia State along with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.

But now, he's back where he is most familiar in the SEC.

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