What LSU Can Learn From Lane Kiffin's Most Successful Seasons

For LSU football, this season holds a major excitement factor, with the program's debut of the Lane Kiffin era.

Kiffin has already made the dramatic jump from one SEC program to another while getting to work making history with the Tigers this offseason.

Now, the anticipation grows to see him lead LSU to a season that's not only historical but also victorious, following his coaching track record.

Made To Make History

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has been coaching in the college football ranks for 26 years this season, aside from a two-year break to coach in the NFL halfway through his career.

He's been to programs all over the country, coaching teams at different levels, with experience across many conferences on his resumé.

And in recent years, he's seen the most success in his career, building up much-needed programs by making history at them.

Just before heading to Oxford to coach the Rebels, Kiffin served as the head coach at Florida Atlantic from 2017 to 2019, where he established the most successful stretch in the program's history.

In his debut season, the team made history, becoming the first-ever school to go undefeated against conference opponents and win a bowl game, set an all-time high in wins with an 11-3 record, and gave the program its first Conference USA championship title.

All in the first year at a brand new program. Sound familiar?

After heading back to the SEC to lead the Rebels in 2020, it didn't take long for him to shatter decades of program records, transforming the offense to have more than 600-yard total offense games in a single season than in program history. Once again, in his first year at a brand new program.

By 2023, Kiffin was making his own history, finishing off that season with an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State, as the most successful season in his career and the most wins recorded in a single season at Ole Miss.

In the 2024 season, Kiffin also finished the season off with a 10-2 record with a historic win over the Georgia Bulldogs. He even made history during his departure last fall, sending the Rebels to their first playoff run before heading to Baton Rouge.

What LSU Should Learn

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's obvious that Kiffin turns programs around. He's also gained more momentum and success doing it in the more recent years of his career, coming to LSU on a record-breaking roll.

But he's also taking over one of the most respected programs in college football, one that has already had multiple coaches make program history and have successful seasons during their time at LSU.

With the eyes of the nation on his debut this year, Kiffin will be able to prove his immediate impact on the program, already coming off a historic offseason in recruiting.

And looking at his impressive resumé, his impact on programs doesn't stop at dominating on the scoreboard. It's all over the field. He's an offensive weapon, and he doesn't even wear a helmet. He's already put LSU in the championship contender conversation, and he hasn't even coached a snap.

It's a good thing he's at LSU. He fits right in with the "just different" reputation.

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