Recruits React: Social Media Buzzing Following LSU's Win Over Florida

The Tigers made a statement in their victory over Florida Saturday night in The Swamp. With a myriad of 2023 and 2024 prospects taking notice, social media was flowing with reactions from key players.

Prospects are remaining positive with this program and the trajectory they’re on. Understanding they can make an impact and affect the future of this team, while also playing with star caliber players along the way, social media has been raving with reactions from commits and key targets.

Here is what social media is saying:

Darron Reed - 4-star defensive lineman and 2023 LSU commit

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

The LSU commit is a key piece to this 2023 class. Providing the Tigers with an intense, do-it-all DL, his presence in Death Valley this weekend can help continue to boost this class to even greater heights.

A look at what Reed had to say of LSU's signal-caller Jayden Daniels during his breakout game against the Gators.

Tayvion Galloway - 4-star tight end and 2024 LSU commit

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only in the midst of his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

The 4-star LSU commit has shown on social media he’s bought into what this program is capable of in the future, reaffirming his commitment to the Tigers, but also consistently showing love to his future team.

4-Star TE Mac Markway

LSU’s lone tight end commit took in his first LSU game day against Tennessee and continues to reaffirm his love for the Tigers. If you check Markway’s social media accounts, it’s evident he already bleeds purple and gold and this program is surely getting something special in the dynamic tight end.

Markway has the ability to be a dominant blocker for the Tigers. He’s big enough to hammer safeties in space, or a linebacker, as well as help to set the edge against a defensive end during an outside zone play. Regardless of what he does, he’s physical.

He’s also a prime target near the goal line or during short yardage because he’s such a good blocker that teams will come downhill at him. If a linebacker or safety negates the pass coverage responsibility with Markway, there’s a chance to strike. That will leave plenty of play-action passing situations available for Markway and the Tigers.

Xavier Atkins - 4-star linebacker and 2024 LSU commit

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he is about to enter his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be interesting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

Atkins is also a very vocal guy. He’s already spoken with a number of other 2024 prospects and will be a huge piece in making that class great. The LSU commit took to Twitter to voice his opinion on current LSU linebacker, and freshman sensation, Harold Perkins.