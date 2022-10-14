LSU Recruiting: Priority LSU Targets to be on Florida's Campus This Weekend

Brian Kelly and Florida Head Coach Billy Napier will certainly battle it out on the recruitment trail while foes in the SEC. With the Tigers and Gators already prioritizing a few of the same prospects, this weekend two of LSU’s top targets will be in Gainesville on visits to Florida.

This weekend will host a monstrous number of prospects for game day with both programs making a statement in recruiting to this point. In the 2023 class, LSU and Florida sit in the Top 10 team recruiting rankings with their ties only getting stronger.

Here’s a look into the pair of high-priority LSU targets set to be in Gainesville this weekend:

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback (5-star)

Desmond Ricks, the nation’s No. 2 overall player, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer and has already been to get to campus for a game day. A 5-star prospect and the consensus top defensive player in his class, Ricks could jumpstart this 2024 class in a big way.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects.

READ MORE: Desmond Ricks Comments on LSU Visit, Reacts on Social Media

LSU has been on a tear in the recruiting game, reeling in a number of top defensive backs. The ability to develop the secondary and push out draft picks each year makes the Bayou Bengals a cornerbacks dream.

It’s important to note Ricks has been on LSU’s campus three times this year. The Tigers are clearly making an impression in his recruitment as he enters his junior year at IMG.

DJ Lagway - Quarterback (4-star)

A consensus Top 100 player in the 2024 class, Lagway has already made his fair share of trips to campus this year. Labeling LSU as one of the best game day atmospheres in the country, the Texas native has the Tigers high on his list.

READ MORE: LSU Set to Host Pair of Blue-Chip Quarterbacks

Though LSU has his attention, the 4-star quarterback will look to take all five of his official visits and get a better feel for where he wants to end up. Already seeing both Florida and Texas A&M, Lagway is certainly making his rounds to SEC stadiums, heading back to Gainesville this weekend.

Lagway is a two-sport athlete, looking to play both football and baseball wherever he ultimately makes his decision. LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has already extended a verbal offer to the dominant 2024 prospects along with Kelly and the football program. Lagway’s recruitment will be one to monitor closely as he continues going through his process.