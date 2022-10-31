LSU Hosting Five-Star Cornerback Desmond Ricks for Official Visit

The Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking to elevate its status even more, specifically in the secondary.

Already securing a few prospects, LSU made the cut for five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks and will host him for his last official visit in December before announcing his commitment.

Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 over the summer. The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class reclassified into the 2023 cycle last week, looking to skip his senior year and enter college.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Ricks was previously crystal balled to Florida State, but after releasing his top 10 schools, the Seminoles didn’t make the cut, with Ricks saying he hasn’t been in communication with them in months.

This certainly opens the door for the Tigers to swoop in and get into the mix as they have. LSU has been on a tear in the recruiting game, reeling in a number of top defensive backs. The ability to develop the secondary and push out draft picks each year makes the Bayou Bengals a cornerbacks dream.

Coined “DBU” thanks to top defensive backs such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams and more coming out of Death Valley, the Tigers could continue the tradition with a commitment from Ricks.

Ricks will go on official visits to Alabama and Florida before heading to Baton Rouge in the middle of December for his final visit.