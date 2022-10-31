LSU vs. Alabama Injury Report: Jack Bech and John Emery Back in Practice

It’ll take a full squad to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday and the Tigers are beginning to near full strength. With the open date allowing players to rehab, specifically Jack Bech and John Emery, LSU is trending positively from a health perspective.

This program has dealt with nagging injuries all season, but depth continues to emerge with their “next man up” approach. On Monday, Kelly detailed the status of a few guys and if they’re looking ready for this weekend.

Here’s an injury update:

Jack Bech - Wide Receiver

Bech has been battling to get on the field. Now rehabbing a back injury, head coach Brian Kelly provided an injury update Wednesday morning on Bech’s status.

“I asked him [Bech] how he’s feeling about Alabama, and he said no doubt I’ll be playing,” Kelly said last Thursday.

Kelly also detailed that Bech will begin practicing today and is on track to get a solid number of snaps this weekend against the Crimson Tide.

John Emery - Running Back

After what was originally described as a knee injury during the CBS broadcast last Saturday against Ole Miss, Kelly said last week Emery is battling an Achilles injury.

Emery remains “day-to-day” and is on pace to suit up this weekend against Alabama. Kelly detailed that the senior running back will practice on Monday and the Tigers will get a better taste of what they’re dealing with from a health perspective.

Major Burns - Safety

LSU’s secondary has shown significant depth over the last few weeks, but there’s been some different looks at the safety position with Burns out after a neck/spine injury. After working with the scout team last week, Kelly says Burns has been cleared and will play this weekend against Alabama.

"Major Burns is cleared to participate, so he will be at practice today (Monday)," Brian Kelly said on Monday. “As you can imagine, he will be part of our game plan. We expect him to play, and he will be an important part of what we do.”

This is a huge victory for this program, who will need all hands on deck against a Crimson Tide receiving corps that has an embarrassment of riches to choose from. With Burns back, it adds more depth that’ll be needed come the second half.

Garrett Dellinger - Offensive Line

The Tigers’ offensive line has seen an uncanny number of starting lineups this season. With six different units in their first seven games, they’ve lacked stability, but have made the most of it over the last few weeks.

Starting guard Garrett Dellinger, who has been battling an MCL injury in his knee, is on pace to return this weekend. Kelly detailed that practice will tell the whole story for the sophomore offensive lineman who has been dealing with a few nagging injuries all season.

“[Dellinger] had a good weekend. He was here this weekend,” Kelly said. “That's a little bit different because he has to be able to take a load on that knee…You’ve got to be able to take the load, and that is what we’re working on right now. We think we’re going to get him there, but it’s a process because now we’re going to add practice to it. We have to see how he responds each day after practice.”

Look for Kelly to provide a more detailed update on Thursday after Dellinger has had a few practices under his belt.