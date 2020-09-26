SI.com
LSUCountry
Important Game Notes Ahead of No. 6 LSU, Mississippi State Matchup

Glen West

We’ve finally made it. After 255 days of waiting, LSU gameday has arrived as the Tigers will take the field at Tiger Stadium against Mississippi State, looking to defend their 2019 national championship.


After an historic season a year ago, there are plenty of records and trends, new and old, LSU will be looking to continue against the Bulldogs. Here are some of the important game notes to know ahead of the first game, sent over by LSUsports.

Important Game Notes

  • LSU is 75-35-3 all-time against Mississippi State, which includes a 49-19-1 mark in games played in Baton Rouge. LSU has won 18 of the last 20 meetings with Mississippi State dating back to 2000.
  • LSU enters the game after producing the most dominant season in college football history a year ago, going 15-0 and winning the national title with a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the championship game. LSU beat seven Top 10 opponents in 2019 (most in college football history) and the Tigers won 12 games by double-digits.
  • LSU brings the nation’s longest current winning streak into the Mississippi State game at 16 straight. The Tigers are three wins shy of tying the all-time LSU mark of 19 set between 1957 and 1959.
  • LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 6-0 all-time in season-openers (3-0 at LSU, 3-0 at Ole Miss).
  • LSU has won three straight and 16 of its last 17 season opening contests dating back to 2003.The only loss during that span came against Wisconsin (L, 16-14) in Lambeau Field to open the 2016 season. 
  • LSU has won 14 straight home openers dating back to a 45-3 win over Louisiana-Lafayette in 2006.
  • LSU Is 84-0 When Rushing For 100 Yards and Holding Opponents To Less Than 100 Yards.
  • LSU’s 16-game winning streak ranks as the nation’s longest and is the second-longest streak in school history.

Pregame Stories

Five Players to Watch

Inside Myles Brennan Mindset Ahead of First Start

How LSU Prepared for Mississippi State Matchup


LSU Players Eager to Get 2020 Season Started


What LSU Defense Needs to Do to Stagnate Bulldog Offense


How to Watch No. 6 LSU vs Mississippi State

