LSU Football NFL Draft Profile: Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Chase proved with pro day numbers he should be first receiver taken in April 29 draft

Ja'Marr Chase is one of the most exciting prospects in the entire 2021 draft class. The stock he's developed with that historic 2019 season has carried enough momentum into the draft.

It only heightened when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and jumped a 41-inch vertical at LSU's pro day, surprising even himself. He's an unquestioned top 10 pick heading into the April 29 first round with many teams in that range looking to bolster their receiver units.

For example, the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions hold the No. 5, 6 and 7 picks and all could use an extra receiver. The Bengals in particular make for an extremely exciting option as he'd be reunited with Joe Burrow. Burrow recently praised the prospect of adding Chase to the organization.

"I didn't watch the pro day. I know what Ja'Marr can do. I didn't have to watch the pro day," Burrow said on the Pro Football Focus podcast. "He's a lot like me. He was in there every Saturday with me throwing, getting up early. He's that kind of guy. He's a great person, great dude, great player. He and I got along very (well)."

Measurements

Height: 6-0 3/8

Weight: 201

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 30 3/4

Wingspan: 74 7/8

Bench Press: 23 reps (from past video, not this morning)

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

Vertical Jump: 41 inches

Broad Jump: 11 feet

3 Cone Drill: 7.00

20 Yd Shuttle: 3.98

Here's the draft profile of Chase on FanNation's NFL Draft Bible:

After enjoying a bustout campaign as a sophomore, Chase has positioned himself as a blue chip prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. A strong route runner who can stretch the field, the Louisiana native shows dependable hands, while making the difficult catch look easy due to his tremendous ball skills and athleticism.

His size/speed combo, in addition to his strength and passion, makes for an unlimited ceiling. Chase can bench 325-plus pounds, squats 480 and can hang clean 250. He recorded 41 plays of 15 yards or more in 2019 (including 20 touchdowns) on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award, a sample of his big-play ability.

It was notable to hear AJ Terrell, Trevon Diggs and Cam Dantzler name Chase as the toughest opponent they faced throughout their career at the 2020 NFL Combine. After opting out of the 2020 college football season, some have begun to second guess their evaluation of Chase but what he was able to accomplish in the SEC at just the age of 19 speaks for itself.

From a talent and play style perspective, Chase mirrors a lot of what makes DeAndre “Nuke” Hopkins special. He was elected to wear No. 7 at LSU for the 2020 season, an indication of his leadership and intangibles. Barring a major injury, Chase projects as one of the top overall selections come April.