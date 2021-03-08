Ja'Marr Chase - Wide Receiver LSU Tigers 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

JA’MARR CHASE | LSU | WO | #7 | Jr | 6002 | 208 | 4.42e | Harvey, LA | Archbishop HS | 03.01.00

After enjoying a bustout campaign as a sophomore, Chase has positioned himself as a blue chip prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft. A strong route runner who can stretch the field, the Louisiana native shows dependable hands, while making the difficult catch look easy due to his tremendous ball skills and athleticism. His size/speed combo, in addition to his strength and passion, makes for an unlimited ceiling. Chase can bench 325-plus pounds, squats 480 and can hang clean 250. He recorded 41 plays of 15 yards or more in 2019 (including 20 touchdowns) on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award, a sample of his big-play ability. It was notable to hear AJ Terrell, Trevon Diggs and Cam Dantzler name Chase as the toughest opponent they faced throughout their career at the 2020 NFL Combine. After opting out of the 2020 college football season, some have begun to second guess their evaluation of Chase but what he was able to accomplish in the SEC at just the age of 19 speaks for itself. From a talent and play style perspective, Chase mirrors a lot of what makes DeAndre “Nuke” Hopkins special. He was elected to wear No.7 at LSU for the 2020 season, an indication of his leadership and intangibles. Barring a major injury, Chase projects as one of the top overall selections come April.

Raised in the New Orleans, Louisiana area. A four-star recruit according to 247Sports. Sport Administration major. Started seven of thirteen games played as a freshman. Started 14 games as a sophomore. A standout high school track athlete with the state’s best long jump as a junior - 24 ft 2 ½ inches - without having ever competed in the event before placing 18th in the country. Played basketball in high school. Dealt with a severe right knee injury as a high school senior which included hyperextension, partially torn PCL and bruised bones making up his patella - requiring no surgery and full recovery in six weeks. Wears a cross around his neck that belonged to his grandmother who passed due to cancer. Grew up wanting to commit to Ole Miss but their program instability and sanctions turned him off. Was set to commit to TCU until multiple NFL Network TV delays pushed his announcement date and made him rethink his commitment. Had a whirlwind recruitment that had him committing to Kansas, TCU and Florida and almost Auburn. Opted out of the 2020 season due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and state of college football. Known to have a strong work ethic and commitment to football. Comes from a strong family and has no off-field concerns. The youngest of multiple male and female siblings which helped make him exceptionally competitive. Favorite NFL player is WR Stefon Diggs.

