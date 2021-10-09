Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 16 Kentucky

Pregame

Wilson Alexander of the Advocate is reporting that defensive tackle Glen Logan is dressed during the early portion of warmups. Logan has yet to play in 2021 due to a foot injury.

Just over an hour from kickoff, LSU has arrived to Kroger Field for the first time since 2007. The purple and gold enter a hostile environment for an undefeated team that is favored by three points heading into tonight's matchup.

Tempo of the offense will be the na me of the game for LSU as finding that flow which worked so well against Central Michigan and Mississippi State would do wonders for moving the ball upfield. Kentucky is a defense that has been pretty consistent for the first month of the season or so.

“All the things that have somehow given us problems, which we’ve been working on, we’ve focused a whole period today on trying to fix that,” Orgeron said. “I think our guys did a tremendous job. We simplified things and they graded 100% in practice. Obviously, you got to go in the game and Jake is in the box, but we got to get it done.”

Defensively getting pressure on Will Levis will go a long way in shutting down this offense. The Wildcats quarterback has struggled in conference play, throwing for an average of 123 yards in two contests. Running back Chris Rodriguez has rushed for an SEC leading 612 yards and the defensive line has done a solid job of shutting down opposing rushing attacks the last few weeks.

Captains for tonight's game include Liam Shanahan, Cade York, Damone Clark, Jarrell Cherry and Evan Franconi.