LSU Tigers 2021 Safety Commit Khari Gee SI All-American Player Profile

LSU's lone safety committed to the 2021 class is Khari Gee out of Atlanta. Gee is a long, rangy safety that will enter the class physically ready to step in and compete for playing time.

With the Tigers set to lose senior JaCoby Stevens at the end of the 2020 season, the program will want some more depth. LSU has sophomore Maurice Hampton Jr., freshman Jordan Toles and junior Todd Harris on the roster, all of whom will likely return once Gee gets to campus.

LSUCountry interviewed the rising Woodward Academy senior in April, about a month before he committed to the Tigers. Gee said he had built a great rapport with safeties coach Bill Busch during the recruitment process.

"He [Busch] says he loves my game, he likes my size and then how I can come down to hit and cover," Gee said. "They really just tell me to take my time, make sure I look into every category and that the school fits all that I need."

At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Gee's length and height hint to room for added strength to fill out his frame. Gee enjoys watching players with similar build including former LSU players Jamal Adams and Grant Delpit as well as Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.

"I feel like my tackling ability, aggressiveness, how I can blitz and then my size obviously," Gee said. "There aren't too many 6-foot-3 safeties out there."

Here is Gee's SI All-American player profile and scouting report:

Frame: Tall, thin frame with extremely long arms. Will hold up to 220 pounds easily if asked to do so. Probably holds around 210 in college.

Athleticism: Film speed will lie to you on this one. He’s such a long strider that he’s covering far more ground than you realize upon first glance. Flashes all over the field athletically, and shows elite burst and closing speed.

Instincts: Plays all over the field for Woodward: slot corner, safety, inside linebacker, outside linebacker, you name it. Drives on routes before the wideout is even at his breakpoint, displaying supreme route recognition.

Polish: Sure tackler in the open field that runs the alley well from the backend. Will need to pack on some weight, but the play strength is evident on film. Can play center-field safety, though hasn’t been asked to do it much on the high school level. Ball production hasn’t been there either, but more due to opportunity than skill.

Bottom Line: Gee will impact your special teams units the day he steps on campus at a Power-5 program and develop into a multi-year starter in the backend of your defense. The positional versatility alone should provide early playing time because he can do so much to add value to a defensive roster.