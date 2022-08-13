Tigers Land Commitment From Coveted Safety Kylin Jackson

LSU remains scorching hot on the recruitment trail, landing 4-star safety Kylin Jackson Saturday afternoon. The 2023 Louisiana native gives the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly as the Bayou Bengals continue their stretch of securing talent close to Death Valley.

Jackson is commit No. 20 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins earlier this week. This is a huge victory for this LSU staff, bringing in a prospect with a dynamic skill set, adding yet another weapon to a defensive backs group that is rebuilding for the future.

Jackson chose LSU over Texas A&M, Oregon and Michigan, among others. The Top-10 prospect in Louisiana will now join a program who has a revamped secondary via the transfer portal, but is in need of youngsters to take over long term.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder has been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. Jackson received significant buzz on social media the last few weeks with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #KeepKylinHome.

For Kelly and his staff to land the Louisiana native is a massive win for this squad as they continue looking to solidify their ties to the state.

LSU is on an incredible run on the recruitment trail, landing yet another prospect in the 2023 cycle. In search of a few more pure athletes for this class, the Tigers fill a position of need with Jackson, who gives them a do-it-all safety who fits their scheme like a glove.

Look for Jackson to do much more than play in the secondary. As versatile as he is, the Tigers could look to use him in a myriad of ways, specifically as a returner. Lethal with the ball in his hands, it’ll be interesting to monitor what this coaching staff will do to maximize his abilities.

As a safety, Jackson plays as a true centerfielder. Playing sideline-to-sideline, the gifted prospect has tremendous ball skills, getting to the ball at its highest point routinely. Though still working in the weight room, Jackson hits with significant power already.

The storm continues within this 2023 class and it’s rapidly coming together with a new pledge seemingly every week. With June and July setting the table for what’s to come, we are seeing Brian Kelly and his staff’s recruiting efforts pay off.

LSU now has 20 spots filled with their focus turning to securing positions of need over the next few months and evaluating the roster. The Tigers have a few more in-state prospects on their radar, specifically 4-star athlete Khai Prean and 5-star offensive lineman Zalance Heard.