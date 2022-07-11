LSU Makes the Cut for 2024 Five-Star Cornerback

The No. 2 overall player in the 2024 cycle released his top 10 schools Saturday with LSU in the mix

The Tigers 2023 recruiting class is rolling, but this coaching staff is looking at the bigger picture, dipping into the 2024 cycle in a big way. Already securing a few prospects, LSU made the cut with the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Desmond Ricks, the nation’s top cornerback, included Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers in his top 10 on Saturday. A five-star prospect and the consensus top defensive player in his class, Ricks could jumpstart this 2024 class in a big way.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

Ricks was previously crystal balled to Florida State, but after releasing his top 10 schools, the Seminoles didn’t make the cut, with Ricks saying he hasn’t been in communication with them in months.

This certainly opens the door for the Tigers to swoop in and get into the mix. LSU has been on a tear in the recruiting game, reeling in a number of top defensive backs. The ability to develop the secondary and push out draft picks each year makes the Bayou Bengals a cornerbacks dream.

Coined “DBU” thanks to top defensive backs such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Jamal Adams and more coming out of Death Valley, the Tigers could continue the tradition with a commitment from Ricks.

Still early in the 2024 cycle, this LSU staff is proving they are ready to build this program for the long haul and develop relationships with prospects early.