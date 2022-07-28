Skip to main content

LSU Makes Top Five for Four-Star Quarterback Brock Glenn

The Tigers offered Glenn in June, looking to land quarterback commit No. 1 in 2023 cycle
Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star quarterback Brock Glenn is set to announce his college decision this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Glenn released his final five schools Thursday morning with LSU making the cut along with Florida State, Ohio State, TCU and Auburn.

Glenn took official visits in June to Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State after getting over to TCU in May. Despite LSU offering him in June, the Tigers made the cut after this new coaching staff made a lasting impression.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound gunslinger is rated as a top 20 quarterback in the country and one of the hottest names left on the market. Glenn competed in the prestigious Elite 11 competition where he put on display his pinpoint accuracy and football IQ.

The Tigers are still without a quarterback in the 2023 cycle. After a majority of the prospects on LSU’s radar made their college decisions already, Glenn is likely the final chance head coach Brian Kelly and his staff have at landing a gunslinger this cycle.

As it stands, Baton Rouge native and four-star quarterback Rickie Collins is a Purdue commit, but this coaching staff has their foot on the gas to flip the elite signal-caller.

Though it’s possible LSU ends the 2023 cycle without a quarterback, this program shouldn’t be worried in the slightest with five-star true freshman Walker Howard in their back pocket and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier itching to get his shot.

Adding Glenn to this quarterback room for the foreseeable future would have the rich get richer, with this staff prioritizing him heavily, but the Tigers are still in great position if he opts elsewhere.

LSU currently sits with 16 commits in their 2023 cycle with a number of prospects still on their radar. 

