LSU Hosting a Number of Prospects This Week, Dead Period Ends

The recruiting dead period has ended, allowing schools to host recruits on both official and unofficial visits again. The Tigers saw tremendous success when hosting recruits in June, paving the way for a July where LSU saw a myriad of commitments.

With the dead period in the rearview mirror, this Tigers coaching staff has their focus set on carrying their momentum on the recruiting trail into this week. LSU will be hosting a number of top prospects on campus as they continue finalizing their 2023 class and developing their 2024 and 2025 classes.

Here are a few standouts who are set to be on campus this week:

Shelton Sampson Jr. - Wide Receiver - 2023

Sampson needs no introduction. He’s been on the Tigers radar for quite some time now and the LSU community is aware of that. The five-star recruit and top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

The current LSU roster has been showing Sampson Jr. significant attention on social media with their #SheltonStays push. It’s well-known this entire program is pushing for the Baton Rouge native to stay home and suit up for the purple and gold.

Sampson Jr. would be the second elite wideout in this 2023 class, joining five-star Jalen Brown, which would make for a lethal duo down the line.

Tyree Adams - Offensive Line - 2023

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle out of St. Augustine High School is a priority target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Adams is patient with his blocks. Not getting ahead of himself, he has tremendous balance for a big guy up front, staying composed in the trenches.

An offer list ranging from LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, Louisville, Memphis, and West Virginia, among others, Adams is one of the hottest names on the offensive line market.

One of the best offensive linemen in the state, Adams would be a massive commitment to an already loaded 2023 class. The ability to keep a Louisiana product home, especially at a position of need, could round out a loaded cycle.

Ju’Juan Johnson (ATH) - Lafayette Christian - 2024

After a standout performance last month at the LSU skills camp, Johnson earned an offer from the Tigers, seeing his recruitment take off this summer. Snagging offers from Mississippi State and Alabama as well, Johnson has been dominating camps all offseason.

At LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament in June, it was clear why this staff handed him an offer. Doing it all on the field for Lafayette Christian, Johnson played quarterback along with a number of other positions. In short, Johnson can flat out spin the ball. Throwing darts to his receivers then adding the ability to play multiple positions makes Johnson one of Louisiana’s finest in the class of 2024.

The Tigers will look to keep one of the state’s top players home, but as Johnson’s offer list continues growing, it’ll be a challenge to keep one of Louisiana’s finest in-state.

Harlem Berry - Running Back - 2025

After Harlem Berry, a highly touted 2025 running back, ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and showed off his diverse skill set during LSU’s June camp, it gave the Tigers that much more of a reason to extend an offer. Berry was on campus Monday for a visit.

The St. Martin’s Episcopal School product is fresh off of an electrifying freshman season for his squad, seeing his play pay off after a myriad of schools have been contacting him this offseason.

Reeling in offers from Nebraska, Mississippi State, Grambling State and Texas A&M, among others, Berry has continued hitting college camps to showcase his talent and gaining exposure.