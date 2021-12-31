Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Why Announcing LSU Defensive Coordinator Now is Right Time for Program

    Matt House gives LSU better understanding in the building, helps with recruiting pitches moving forward
    Author:

    Matt House won't be in the building for at least the next month as the Kansas City Chiefs make another Super Bowl run. The new LSU defensive coordinator has become used to competing deep into January the last three seasons with the Chiefs.

    For LSU and Brian Kelly, it's an ideal time to announce House as the new defensive coordinator for a number of reasons. First and foremost it provides another selling point to recruits who are looking for development and winning pedigree from their coaching staff.

    House has won at a lot of places and while it most recently is a Super Bowl with the Chiefs two seasons ago, he also helped lead Kentucky to its best season in recent memory back in 2018 as the defensive coordinator. Kelly and the existing staff have had to be pretty "hush hush" about who the program was looking at to lead the defense. 

    Now they can walk into the homes of safety Jacoby Mathews and linebacker Harold Perkins with a clearer pitch. Both prospects are huge pieces to the puzzle Kelly and the current staff hope to secure at the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-American Game when they announce their decision. In the past, the Tigers have picked up giant recruiting wins from Patrick Peterson to Leonard Fournette during the nationally broadcasted game.

    Read More

    Having House in place allows Kelly, general manager Austin Thomas and associate head coach Frank Wilson to really make their case as both players were hoping to know who the Tigers' defensive coordinator was going to be before announcing.

    Of course LSU didn't just make this hire official for two 2022 prospects zoning in on an announcement. There are well over 1,000 players in the NCAA transfer portal who all take notice when a program like LSU makes a hire out of the NFL. Additionally, it also eases the minds of some of the current young players on the roster who have been waiting on a decision. 

    It's also worth noting when one of the greatest defensive players in LSU history takes notice and praises the hire like Tyrann Mathieu did Tuesday night. Mathieu, who has been with the Chiefs since House arrived, left a poignant message on social media embracing the hire for LSU.

    ”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense," Kelly said. "I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

    Not having House for the next several weeks is a bit of a bummer for the program during an important recruiting run and as the team prepares for the Texas Bowl. But there's no doubt Kelly is building this program the way he wants it and House is a significant piece to the future.   

    USATSI_17179032
    Football

    Why Announcing LSU Defensive Coordinator Now is Right Time for Program

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17362063
    Football

    LSU Impact Early Enrollees Who Can Change Tigers 2022 Season

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17425744
    Basketball

    Why it's Not Time to Panic About LSU Basketball After Disappointing SEC Opening Loss

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17161852
    Football

    LSU Competing with Alabama and Texas A&M with NIL Deals and Recruits

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17425486
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Starts Slow, Can't Shoot its Way Back in 70-55 SEC Opening Loss to No. 11 Auburn

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17204864
    Football

    An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Kansas State

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_8041383
    Football

    LSU Adding Robert Steeples to Coaching Staff as Defensive Assistant

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_15603678
    Basketball

    Why Does Intense On Court Style Work for LSU's Will Wade, Auburn's Bruce Pearl?

    Dec 29, 2021