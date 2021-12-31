Why Announcing LSU Defensive Coordinator Now is Right Time for Program

Matt House won't be in the building for at least the next month as the Kansas City Chiefs make another Super Bowl run. The new LSU defensive coordinator has become used to competing deep into January the last three seasons with the Chiefs.

For LSU and Brian Kelly, it's an ideal time to announce House as the new defensive coordinator for a number of reasons. First and foremost it provides another selling point to recruits who are looking for development and winning pedigree from their coaching staff.

House has won at a lot of places and while it most recently is a Super Bowl with the Chiefs two seasons ago, he also helped lead Kentucky to its best season in recent memory back in 2018 as the defensive coordinator. Kelly and the existing staff have had to be pretty "hush hush" about who the program was looking at to lead the defense.

Now they can walk into the homes of safety Jacoby Mathews and linebacker Harold Perkins with a clearer pitch. Both prospects are huge pieces to the puzzle Kelly and the current staff hope to secure at the Jan. 2 Under Armour All-American Game when they announce their decision. In the past, the Tigers have picked up giant recruiting wins from Patrick Peterson to Leonard Fournette during the nationally broadcasted game.

Having House in place allows Kelly, general manager Austin Thomas and associate head coach Frank Wilson to really make their case as both players were hoping to know who the Tigers' defensive coordinator was going to be before announcing.

Of course LSU didn't just make this hire official for two 2022 prospects zoning in on an announcement. There are well over 1,000 players in the NCAA transfer portal who all take notice when a program like LSU makes a hire out of the NFL. Additionally, it also eases the minds of some of the current young players on the roster who have been waiting on a decision.

It's also worth noting when one of the greatest defensive players in LSU history takes notice and praises the hire like Tyrann Mathieu did Tuesday night. Mathieu, who has been with the Chiefs since House arrived, left a poignant message on social media embracing the hire for LSU.

”He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense," Kelly said. "I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

Not having House for the next several weeks is a bit of a bummer for the program during an important recruiting run and as the team prepares for the Texas Bowl. But there's no doubt Kelly is building this program the way he wants it and House is a significant piece to the future.