Live Gameday Updates/Thread: No. 6 LSU Football vs Mississippi State

Pregame

The breaking news of pregame is the status of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was hospitalized Friday night after coming down with an illness. The illness is not COVID-19 related and Stingley is expected to be discharged "soon."

Stingley was officially ruled out by deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry while making an appearance on ESPN radio 104.5. Expect Cordale Flott and Elias Ricks to handle duties on the outside with some combination of Jay Ward, Todd Harris and Jabril Cox to play that slot corner role.

LSU brings the nation’s longest current winning streak into the Mississippi State game at 16 straight. The Tigers are three wins shy of tying the all-time LSU mark of 19 set between 1957 and 1959.

A couple of hours before kickoff and the cardboard cutouts are all ready to welcome some actual fans into the stadium. It'll be 25,000 strong in Death Valley for the foreseeable future.

The LSU band and Mississippi State have arrived for today's game.

An hour and change away from kickoff and the Tiger Marching Band is here with its first performance.

LSU has taken the field for pregame warmups. We've reached the final 75 minutes before kickoff of the 2020 season.

Here are the #LSU captains for today:

S JaCoby Stevens (Sr.)

RB Chris Curry (R-So.)

FB/TE Tory Carter (Sr.)

DE Andre Anthony (Sr.)

Cordale Flott, Elias Ricks officially announced as the starters with Derek Stingley out for today's game. Expect Trey Palmer, Maurice Hampton and Koy Moore working in punt return.'

Tigers are on the field fully dressed in white tops, gold bottoms as we're about 30 minutes from kickoff.

SI's Ross Dellenger is reporting that senior defensive lineman Glen Logan is out of today's opener. Expect Siaki Ika, Joseph Evans, Neil Farrell and Jaquelin Roy to fill the void on the interior in Logan's absence.