LSU Football Comes in at No. 14 in SI All-American 2022 Recruiting Rankings

LSU's first national signing day under Brian Kelly is in the books and the Tigers were able to salvage an otherwise disappointing day by reeling in two big pieces to the future of the defense.

Brian Kelly and company secured commitments from star linebacker Harold Perkins as well as late rising cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson both out of Texas. Perkins is returning home to Louisiana, where he grew up in New Orleans while the addition of Davis-Robinson gives the Tigers 15 total freshmen, including two total in the SI99 rankings.

In addition to Perkins being the No. 16 player in the country, the Tigers also have quarterback Walker Howard, the No. 66 player in the nation signed to the program as well. As a result of the two additions to the class, LSU was ranked as the No. 14 recruiting class on SI All-American, which isn't bad for a group with only 15 freshmen.

Most of the programs ahead of LSU in the rankings have at least 20 signed freshmen to complete the classes. What LSU really has going for it are the additions through the transfer portal, where the Tigers added 12 veterans from other programs to the 2022 roster. LSU attacked positions of need including offensive line, the secondary and running back to help fill out the depth on this 2022 roster.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the Tigers' first national signing day under Kelly:

"Brian Kelly lost in-state recruiting battles down the stretch but the perception of a slow day changed when SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins picked the Tigers over Texas A&M and Florida. LSU also signed defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson."

With still five spots to fill, don't be surprised if LSU remains aggressive in the transfer portal market for a tight end and more help on the offensive line come the spring. This class still can't be completely judged yet but Kelly and his coaching staff have done about as good a job as can be expected with the quick turnaround of coaching staffs.