Texas A&M Extends Lead on No. 1 Recruiting Class to Close National Signing Day
Peruse the top of a given outlet's college football recruiting ranking and you'll find plenty of SEC programs at or near the top, nearly no matter the year.
Alabama sets the pace, Georgia has closed the gap and Florida has peaked near the top in the last decade or so -- but Texas A&M may be the new constant in the conversation.
The Aggies just clinched the nation's top recruiting class for the 2022 cycle with the commitment and signature of Shemar Stewart. The No. 3 overall recruit became the fourth top 10 addition for Jimbo Fisher and company, inking more SI99-ranked recruits than any other program in the process.
Alabama and national champion Georgia round out the top three of the rankings, each reaching double-digit SI99 recruits in the same cycle, 11 and 10 respectively, just behind A&M's total. It was touch and go for most of the day before Fisher's program pulled away in the afternoon.
1. Texas A&M
29 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members
The consensus No. 1 class only got stronger on Wednesday when Shemar Stewart and fellow SI99 recruit Jacoby Mathews jumped on board. The only remaining context is whether or not it's the greatest recruiting class of the modern era, which will take years to figure out.
2. Alabama
25 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members
The Tide wrapped up the class of 2022 with Louisiana tight end Danny Lewis, who most casual fans got to know through a viral video while on his LSU official visit.
3. Georgia
29 Verbal Commitments, 11 SI99 Members
The Dawgs closed well on signing day, adding SI99 defensive lineman Christen Miller as well as in-state linebacker E.J. Lightsey and late-rising running back Andrew Paul. The Texan fills the positional need after Jordan James flipped from UGA to Oregon earlier in the day.
4. Texas
28 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members
Texas held steady with a strong class and added the top offensive lineman in the country, Devon Campbell, to wrap up the cycle.
5. Ohio State
21 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members
The Buckeyes class was elevated in the final prospect ranking and it locked in SI99 recruit Omari Abor Wednesday with no drama despite some recent chatter surrounding the pass rusher considering others.
6. Penn State
25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
7. Notre Dame
21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members
8. Clemson
20 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members
The state of Alabama was good to Clemson on signing day, adding front seven recruits Caden Story and T.J. Dudley to lock in a top 10 class despite the most turnover in some time under Dabo Swinney.
9. Oklahoma
21 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
OU vaults Michigan into the top 10 after flipping longtime Wolverine commitment Kevonte Henry to wrap up a strong day on defense for Brent Venables. The Sooners also added R Mason Thomas, a flip from Iowa State, and Gracen Halton to its haul Wednesday.
10. Michigan
22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
As Jim Harbaugh left town for an NFL interview, his top 10 class missed in some battles and lost the pledge of Kevonte Henry to Oklahoma.
11. Missouri
17 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
12. Tennessee
21 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
13. Stanford
22 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
14. LSU
15 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
Brian Kelly lost in-state recruiting battles down the stretch but the perception of a slow day changed when SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins picked the Tigers over Texas A&M and Florida. LSU also signed defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson.
15. North Carolina
17 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
16. Auburn
18 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members
17. Miami
14 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
The Hurricanes have a small class but there's little doubting the point of emphasis under new coach Mario Cristobal. On Wednesday alone, UM added a pair of offensive linemen, local defender Ahmad Moten and surprised many in going into Louisiana to pick up running back Trevonte Citizen over LSU, Florida and others. The ceiling for the class was high a week ago with Shemar Stewart and Christen Miller on the board, but each opted for the SEC.
18. Kentucky
20 Verbal Commitments
19. Michigan State
23 Verbal Commitments
Late pickup Germie Bernard rounds out a balanced and sneaky strong class for Mel Tucker following Sparty's on-the-field breakout.
20. Mississippi State
21 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member
Trevion Williams being elevated to SI99 status as a high-floor defensive lineman pushed the Bulldogs into the top 20.
21. Florida
17 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members
The Gators missed on their top targets Wednesday, but did not strike out. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas committed and the program held off Alabama and others for late-rising offensive lineman Jalen Farmer.
22. South Carolina
22 Verbal Commitments
23. Arizona
22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members
24. Florida State
16 Verbal Commitments
25. Ole Miss
18 Verbal Commitments
Under consideration: Vanderbilt, Indiana, Oregon, Boston College and Baylor