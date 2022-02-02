Texas A&M Extends Lead on No. 1 Recruiting Class to Close National Signing Day

Peruse the top of a given outlet's college football recruiting ranking and you'll find plenty of SEC programs at or near the top, nearly no matter the year.

Alabama sets the pace, Georgia has closed the gap and Florida has peaked near the top in the last decade or so -- but Texas A&M may be the new constant in the conversation.

The Aggies just clinched the nation's top recruiting class for the 2022 cycle with the commitment and signature of Shemar Stewart. The No. 3 overall recruit became the fourth top 10 addition for Jimbo Fisher and company, inking more SI99-ranked recruits than any other program in the process.

Alabama and national champion Georgia round out the top three of the rankings, each reaching double-digit SI99 recruits in the same cycle, 11 and 10 respectively, just behind A&M's total. It was touch and go for most of the day before Fisher's program pulled away in the afternoon.

1. Texas A&M

29 Verbal Commitments, 13 SI99 Members

The consensus No. 1 class only got stronger on Wednesday when Shemar Stewart and fellow SI99 recruit Jacoby Mathews jumped on board. The only remaining context is whether or not it's the greatest recruiting class of the modern era, which will take years to figure out.

2. Alabama

25 Verbal Commitments, 12 SI99 Members

The Tide wrapped up the class of 2022 with Louisiana tight end Danny Lewis, who most casual fans got to know through a viral video while on his LSU official visit.

3. Georgia

29 Verbal Commitments, 11 SI99 Members

The Dawgs closed well on signing day, adding SI99 defensive lineman Christen Miller as well as in-state linebacker E.J. Lightsey and late-rising running back Andrew Paul. The Texan fills the positional need after Jordan James flipped from UGA to Oregon earlier in the day.

4. Texas

28 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

Texas held steady with a strong class and added the top offensive lineman in the country, Devon Campbell, to wrap up the cycle.

5. Ohio State

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

The Buckeyes class was elevated in the final prospect ranking and it locked in SI99 recruit Omari Abor Wednesday with no drama despite some recent chatter surrounding the pass rusher considering others.

6. Penn State

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

7. Notre Dame

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 SI99 Members

8. Clemson

20 Verbal Commitments, 5 SI99 Members

The state of Alabama was good to Clemson on signing day, adding front seven recruits Caden Story and T.J. Dudley to lock in a top 10 class despite the most turnover in some time under Dabo Swinney.

9. Oklahoma

21 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

OU vaults Michigan into the top 10 after flipping longtime Wolverine commitment Kevonte Henry to wrap up a strong day on defense for Brent Venables. The Sooners also added R Mason Thomas, a flip from Iowa State, and Gracen Halton to its haul Wednesday.

10. Michigan

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

As Jim Harbaugh left town for an NFL interview, his top 10 class missed in some battles and lost the pledge of Kevonte Henry to Oklahoma.

11. Missouri

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

12. Tennessee

21 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

13. Stanford

22 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

14. LSU

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

Brian Kelly lost in-state recruiting battles down the stretch but the perception of a slow day changed when SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins picked the Tigers over Texas A&M and Florida. LSU also signed defensive back Jaelyn Davis-Robinson.

15. North Carolina

17 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

16. Auburn

18 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

17. Miami

14 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

The Hurricanes have a small class but there's little doubting the point of emphasis under new coach Mario Cristobal. On Wednesday alone, UM added a pair of offensive linemen, local defender Ahmad Moten and surprised many in going into Louisiana to pick up running back Trevonte Citizen over LSU, Florida and others. The ceiling for the class was high a week ago with Shemar Stewart and Christen Miller on the board, but each opted for the SEC.

18. Kentucky

20 Verbal Commitments

19. Michigan State

23 Verbal Commitments

Late pickup Germie Bernard rounds out a balanced and sneaky strong class for Mel Tucker following Sparty's on-the-field breakout.

20. Mississippi State

21 Verbal Commitments, 1 SI99 Member

Trevion Williams being elevated to SI99 status as a high-floor defensive lineman pushed the Bulldogs into the top 20.

21. Florida

17 Verbal Commitments, 3 SI99 Members

The Gators missed on their top targets Wednesday, but did not strike out. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas committed and the program held off Alabama and others for late-rising offensive lineman Jalen Farmer.

22. South Carolina

22 Verbal Commitments

23. Arizona

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 SI99 Members

24. Florida State

16 Verbal Commitments

25. Ole Miss

18 Verbal Commitments

Under consideration: Vanderbilt, Indiana, Oregon, Boston College and Baylor