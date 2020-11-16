SI.com
LSU Football 2021 Class No. 3 in Updated SI All-American Team Rankings

Glen West

After a fruitful last six weeks on the recruiting trail, LSU football's 2021 class has taken another step in the right direction. On Monday, the Tigers' stellar class of 22 commitments was ranked No. 3 in SI All-American's updated team rankings. 

LSU's class was previously ranked No. 5 in the country but now trail only Ohio State and Alabama in the class rankings. Of the 22 commitments in the class, six lie in the inaugural SI99, a list of the top 99 prospects in the country.  

Here is the thought process behind the Tigers latest updated ranking:

LSU is the hottest recruiting program since the last rankings came out, as the defending national champs are building both an elite secondary class as well as fortifying the fertile recruiting ground in the state of Louisiana. It won a back-and-forth battle with Alabama for in-state SI99 DB Sage Ryan on Halloween and went up to Big Ten country to land SI99 safety Derrick Davis this month. Two additional pickups represent additions from prospects once pledged elsewhere in wide receiver Jack Bech (flipped from Vanderbilt) and safety Matthew Langlois (flipped from Kansas State).

LSU's class is nowhere close to finished as it hopes to secure a commitment from defensive linemen Maason Smith and Korey Foreman as well as offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

"We sell them on development and winning championships and we need more players," Orgeron said. "These guys, the results of the games don't affect the recruits as much as you would think. We have a great relationship with these guys, we have spoken to them and their mommas and daddys."

Here are the top 25 rankings in full:

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. LSU

4. Clemson

5. Oregon

6. Georgia

7. Florida

8. Michigan

9. Oklahoma

10. Notre Dame

11. Miami

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. USC

15. North Carolina

16. Texas A&M

17. Washington

18. Wisconsin

19. Minnesota

20. Texas

21. Nebraska 

22. Maryland

23. Iowa

24. Arizona State

25. Florida State

