LSU's 2022 Class Comes in at No. 6 in Country in Updated SI All-American Rankings

LSU's class ranks No. 6 in the country after a month in July that saw some movement for the purple and gold. The Tigers, who were once a top two class when the initial rankings were released at the beginning of summer, have slowly dropped over the last few months.

July was highlighted by the additions of linebacker Demario Tolan, running back TreVonte Citizen, lineman Fitzgerald West, tight end Mason Taylor and kicker Nathan Dibert. However, the Tigers also lost a commitment from safety JaCoby Mathews, who's one of the top prospects in the country regardless of position.

"To all the Tiger fans and commits, it will forever be love whether we get there together or battle on Saturdays," Mathews wrote in a social media post over the weekend.

The loss of top safety Jacoby Matthews just ahead of this release stings but the Tiger group remains impressive. The class is littered with prospects ranking within the top 20 at their respective spots, led by No. 7 QB Walker Howard and a very promising pass-catcher haul. In-state commitments from IOL Emery Jones and RB TreVonte Citizen, as well as athletic Florida linebacker DeMario Tolan were key July additions.

While the loss of Mathews is reason for concern, LSU figures to be in very good standing with the Ponchatoula native, who has opened his recruiting back up to get a better feel for what's out there. The Tigers are also considered to be among the favorites for other Louisiana talent like receiver Shazz Preston, athlete Kendrick Law and defensive linemen J'Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins.

How Ed Orgeron and company cap off this recruiting class will be extremely telling to the future of the program. Positions like offensive line, linebacker and cornerback have very uncertain futures at the moment and it'll be key for the Tigers to load up on all three positions.

Here's an updated look at all of the rankings heading into August. Quick reminder, SIAA evaluates the class by talent and fit, not just volume like others. Emphasis is placed on premium positions (QB, OT, DE, DT, CB) and elite position groups within the class.

1. Penn State (No. 4 in July)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Alabama (21)

4. Notre Dame (2)

5. Clemson (17)

6. LSU (5)

7. Texas A&M (6)

8. Georgia (7)

9. Florida State (3)

10. Oregon (19)

11. Oklahoma (10)

12. Texas (9)

13. Boston College (8)

14. Michigan (14)

15. Baylor (11)

16. Rutgers (13)

17. South Carolina (21)

18. Arkansas (20)

19. Virginia Tech (MR)

20. Iowa State (NR)

21. North Carolina (NR)

22. Indiana (MR)

23. West Virginia

24. Mississippi State (12)

25. Florida (22)