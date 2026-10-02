LSU Offense Finally Found Its Explosive Passing Game at Texas A&M

Lane Kiffin nearly punted.

Facing fourth-and-1 from LSU’s own 43 early in the third quarter, the Tigers’ head coach considered trusting a defense that had held Texas A&M to three points.

Instead, he trusted his offense.

We Take Shots

LSU Tigers RB Dilin Jones runs the ball vs. Clemson | Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

Sam Leavitt sold the play fake, Jackson Harris broke free down the middle, and LSU turned a short-yardage situation into a 57-yard touchdown.

“We go for it,” Kiffin said afterward. “We take shots.”

That decision captured the difference in LSU’s 35–6 victory. The Tigers punished Texas A&M downfield, using the defense’s response to the run to create an opportunity through the air.

Leavitt completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Harris finished with six catches for 163 yards and both scores, while Winston Watkins Jr. added five receptions for 107 yards.

Those numbers reflected an offense whose protection and quarterback execution finally gave its downfield opportunities a chance to develop.

The fourth-down touchdown provided the clearest schematic example.

Texas A&M had to account for LSU needing only one yard. The play-fake exploited that expectation, allowing Harris to get behind the defense. Kiffin attacked beyond the first-down marker when the Aggies were concerned with stopping the immediate threat.

The concept offers something LSU can use again. Short-yardage situations invite defenders to react aggressively toward the line of scrimmage. Pairing a credible rushing threat with a downfield route can make that reaction costly.

But the passing breakthrough started before Kiffin’s fourth-down gamble.

Late in the second quarter, Watkins caught passes for 35 and 36 yards on an 83-yard scoring drive. Leavitt finished the possession with a 16-yard touchdown to Harris, giving LSU a 14–3 halftime lead. The Tigers covered the drive’s entire distance with three completions.

Leavitt’s willingness to let those plays develop mattered.

After the quarterback injured his hamstring, Kiffin joked that the limitation might have helped his pocket discipline because “he had to stay in the pocket and throw on time.”

The useful takeaway is the timing. LSU’s offense benefited when Leavitt stayed with the play and delivered the ball within its structure.

That required help up front.

Texas A&M did not record a sack. William Satterwhite started at left guard in place of Bo Bordelon, who continued to rotate, as LSU’s line delivered a stronger performance following the loss at Ole Miss. Better protection gave Leavitt the chance to wait for routes rather than immediately search for an escape.

Carrying that success forward will require more than calling the same touchdown play.

Future opponents will see how LSU used fourth-and-short to attack downfield. Defenders may respond more cautiously, protecting against the deep pass instead of committing immediately to the run.

LSU’s answer should be to make both choices difficult.

If defenders stay back, the Tigers can take the available rushing yards or throw underneath. If they attack the line, Kiffin can challenge the space behind them. Similar looks with different answers can keep the play-action threat useful after opponents have studied it.

One game does not establish that LSU’s passing problems are solved. It does show what the offense can become when protection, timing and aggressive play-calling work together.

Against Texas A&M, LSU gave its explosive passing game room to operate.

The next step is making that execution repeatable.

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