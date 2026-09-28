The Most Surprising Thing About LSU's Performance vs. Texas A&M

Sam Leavitt has had a rocky season so far in 2026, but his performance against Texas A&M eased LSU's concerns about his recent play.

For Leavitt, his opening games featured a lot of scrambling. He tallied over 10 rushes and at least one touchdown in all three of LSU's opening games, but on Saturday, he took off just four times.

But both Leavitt and head coach Lane Kiffin said after the game that Leavitt was dealing with a minor hamstring injury. Kiffin believes that's part of the reason why Leavitt showed more pocket presence and an improved ability to hit tight windows.

"When you can't run at all, you don't take off early," Kiffin said. "Regardless, he threw the ball accurate. He made some really good throws."

A Gunslinger Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) passes against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Zheric Hill (21) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt credits some of his success to that injury as well.

Leavitt said that for him, injuries lock him in and allow him to just focus on facilitating.

"I've gotten hurt like week four every single year," Leavitt said. "Not season-ending injuries by any means, but just a little, a little something and keep me in the pocket.”

Leavitt was described by Kiffin as "gutsy" against Texas A&M, and that's a very accurate evaluation.

Regardless, Leavitt was locked in and showed that he could do more than run the ball.

He finished the game 17 of 23 in the air, with 312 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Sam Leavitt top throws vs Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/MnTJ3DtflB — hawkinn (@h4wkinnn) September 27, 2026

Kiffin doesn't believe this is all just Leavitt's step up. It's a combined improvement of everyone on the field around him, too.

"We played better around him," Kiffin said.

Leavitt said the hamstring injury gave the offensive line a chance to show improvement as well.

"I told the O-line, I might need a little bit more time back there because I'm not going to be able to run around and make any plays," Leavitt said. "They made it easy for me."

He completed 9-of-11 after his injury, including a pair of massive plays to Jackson Harris.

PFF credited Leavitt with three “big-time throws” and zero “turnover-worthy plays” despite throwing an interception, which was tipped by an Aggie.

His hamstring will heal, but the task moving forward is finding how to shift his mindset from run first to pass first. But he should leave the Texas A&M game with a high level of confidence in himself as a passer.

Getting the Offense Rolling For Good

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the progression from Leavitt, and LSU's ability to establish the run, LSU has unlocked a new standard of offensive play.

LSU rushed for 194 yards on 38 total carries, good for an average of 5.1 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came from Landen Clark, who filled in for Leavitt in the red zone and late in the game.

That point of attack has been consistent for LSU all season, with LSU averaging 205.5 yards per game, ranking No. 29 in the country.

The running game opens up the vertical attack in the passing game.

LSU saw that come to life Saturday, with Leavitt going six for eight on passes over 15 yards downfield. Those six completions gained LSU 205 passing yards alone.

If LSU can execute on the ground and the offensive line can hold up consistently moving forward, LSU can continue to build Leavitt's confidence downfield and take the top off of the defense whenever LSU would like.

That development would help ease a lot of pressure that LSU will face with the toughest stretch of its schedule still lying ahead.

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