LSU Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Texas A&M

LSU needed a response after suffering its first loss of the Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss.

The Tigers got one.

No. 10 LSU dismantled No. 23 Texas A&M 35-6 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, improving to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. LSU outgained the Aggies 506-197 and held Texas A&M to just 197 total yards in what was easily one of the Tigers' most complete performances of the young season.

Here is how every LSU position group graded out against the Aggies.

Quarterback: A-

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt looked much more like the quarterback LSU expected to see when it brought him to Baton Rouge.

Leavitt completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, consistently attacking Texas A&M downfield and making the Aggies pay when opportunities presented themselves.

His best throw of the night came on perhaps LSU's biggest offensive play.

Facing fourth-and-1 from its own 43 early in the third quarter, Lane Kiffin kept his offense on the field. Leavitt sold the play fake before finding Jackson Harris completely uncovered for a 57-yard touchdown that pushed LSU's advantage to 21-3.

The only thing keeping the grade from an A or A+ was Leavitt's third-quarter interception. The pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Marcus Ratcliffe, but it was still the lone significant blemish on an otherwise excellent night.

Running Backs: B+

Dilin Jones 13, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dilin Jones continues to give LSU exactly what it needs in the backfield.

Jones helped set the tone on LSU's first touchdown drive when he broke loose for a 36-yard run before eventually finishing the possession with a one-yard touchdown. It came one week after Jones rushed for 106 yards against Ole Miss.

The Tigers didn't need to lean on the running backs all night because of how effective the passing game became, but the group provided enough balance to keep Texas A&M from selling out against Leavitt.

LSU also found success on the ground near the goal line, with backup quarterback Landen Clark adding two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

Tigers runningback Winston Watkins Jr , 6, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson Harris was the star of the night.

Harris finished with 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns, giving LSU the explosive receiving threat it needed against an SEC defense.

His first touchdown came from 16 yards out late in the second quarter and gave LSU a 14-3 halftime lead. His second essentially broke the game open — the aforementioned 57-yard fourth-down touchdown early in the third quarter.

Winston Watkins Jr. also played a major role in LSU's late first-half touchdown drive, hauling in gains of 35 and 36 yards as the Tigers quickly moved 83 yards for a score.

When LSU needed explosive plays, the Tiger receivers had answers.

Offensive Line: B+

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Braelin Moore (61) waits to snap the ball during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being one of LSU's biggest concerns coming out of Oxford, the offensive line responded with arguably its best performance of the season.

The most important number was zero.

Texas A&M did not record a sack against LSU, allowing Sam Leavitt to settle into the pocket and complete 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. That protection became even more important after Leavitt injured his hamstring in the second quarter and lost much of his ability to escape pressure.

"I told the offensive line I might need a little more time because I'm not going to be able to run around back there and make any plays," Leavitt said after the game. "Everyone else stepped up around me so that made it easy for me."

Kiffin even joked that an early injury may have helped Leavitt because "he had to stay in the pocket and throw on time." The fact that LSU could ask its quarterback to do that speaks to how much better the protection was than a week earlier.

There were also notable personnel changes up front. Tennessee transfer William Satterwhite started at left guard in place of Bo Bordelon, who had struggled in pass protection against Ole Miss. Satterwhite wasn't perfect; he was flagged twice, and Bordelon still rotated into the game, but the overall unit was considerably more effective.

The improvement wasn't limited to pass protection. LSU finished with 506 total yards, including 194 on the ground, while averaging 7.7 yards per play. Dilin Jones' 36-yard run on LSU's first touchdown drive was one example of the Tigers creating movement up front rather than asking Leavitt to manufacture everything himself.

It wasn't flawless, particularly with the penalties, but after Kiffin specifically called out LSU's one-on-one pass-protection breakdowns following the Ole Miss loss, allowing zero sacks against Texas A&M was about as convincing a response as the offensive line could have delivered.

Defensive Line: A+

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the third quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't much more LSU could have asked from its defensive front.

Texas A&M's Marcel Reed finished the game with minus-13 rushing yards.

The Aggies entered the night with Reed presenting a completely different challenge at quarterback because of his ability to hurt defenses with his legs. Instead, LSU's front consistently collapsed running lanes and prevented Reed from turning broken plays into explosive gains.

Princewill Umanmielen created pressure early, forcing an incompletion on Texas A&M's opening possession, and the Tigers never really allowed the Aggies to establish themselves on the ground.

Against an SEC opponent with a mobile quarterback, LSU's defensive front completely controlled the game.

Linebackers: A

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (7) waits for the snap during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's linebackers were equally impressive.

The biggest moment came from Davhon Keys in the third quarter. With Texas A&M attempting to keep a drive alive on fourth down, Keys made the stop and handed LSU possession at the Aggies' 34-yard line. Five plays later, Clark was in the end zone and LSU led 28-3.

The linebackers also deserve credit for their discipline against Reed. LSU entered the game knowing Texas A&M's quarterback run game would test a defense that had been dominant against traditional rushing attacks through the first three weeks.

The Tigers passed that test.

Secondary: A+

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marcel Reed never found a rhythm.

Texas A&M's quarterback finished with only 106 passing yards as LSU kept the Aggies from generating explosive plays through the air.

The LSU safety came downhill to sack Reed for an 11-yard loss on Texas A&M's opening possession of the second half, forcing a punt. Later, Cooley intercepted Reed deep in Aggies territory.

Between the coverage on the back end and the pressure up front, Texas A&M simply couldn't find an answer.

Special Teams: A

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers kicker Scott Starzyk (80) kicks a filed goal during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quiet nights on special teams are usually good nights.

LSU didn't need anything spectacular from the unit, and it avoided the type of mistake that could have given Texas A&M life.

Kicker Sam Starzyk converted all five of LSU's extra-point attempts as the Tigers steadily built their advantage. Texas A&M's David Olano was responsible for all six Aggie points, including a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Nothing flashy. Nothing damaging.

That's enough for an A.

Overall Grade: A

This was LSU's most complete performance since its season-opening domination of Clemson.

The offense produced 506 yards. Leavitt threw for 312. Harris exploded for 163 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And LSU's defense held a ranked SEC opponent to 197 total yards, minus-13 rushing yards and zero touchdowns.

After leaving Oxford with questions, LSU answered plenty of them against Texas A&M.

The Tigers didn't simply bounce back.

They dominated.

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