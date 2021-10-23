LSU Football Gameday Preview at No. 12 Ole Miss

Tigers and Rebels kickoff at 2:30 in what shoot be high scoring battle

The recent history of the LSU-Ole Miss history suggests there will be plenty of points and exciting offensive plays to keep fans engaged Saturday afternoon.

The purple and gold enter Oxford as nearly eight point underdogs, riding a five game win streak against the Rebels and are coming off their most impressive win of the 2021 season against Florida.

Here are a few pregame notes, stories to read and times of interest ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest.

Pregame Notes

Last year, LSU closed out its season with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, a contest that saw Kayshon Boutte set the SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who served as the head coach at Ole Miss from 2003-05, is 49-17 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers. Orgeron is 5-0 against Ole Miss with all five victories coming as LSU’s head coach.

Of Orgeron’s 49 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 20 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU has won five straight and six of the last seven meetings against the Rebels. Ole Miss last beat LSU in 2015 by a 38-17 count in Oxford.

LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 21 through 7 games.

LSU is 32-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron. LSU was +4 in the turnover margin against Florida.

In 7 games this year, Johnson ranks No. 5 nationally in passing TDs (20). He’s connected on 149-of-243 passes for 1,863 yards and 4 interceptions. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in all nine starts. In seven of his nine starts, Johnson has thrown at least 3 TD passes.

15 different players have caught passes for LSU and 8 players have caught at least 1 TD pass.

DE BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers and ranks third in the SEC and No. 6 nationally with 6.0.

11 different players have been credited with a sack this year.

Stories to Read

LSU Players Focus Solely on Football

Final Updates from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Ahead of No. 12 Ole Miss

LSU Offensive Line Turned a Corner in 2021 Season

How to Watch/Listen to LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

LSU Rushing Attack Can Have Success Against Ole Miss

LSU Making Notable Strides Despite Injuries, Strenuous News

Tiger Predictions

Three Players to Watch: LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

Times of Interest

12:30 p.m. Gates to stadium open

12:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

2:35:30 p.m. Ole Miss takes the field

2:36 p.m. LSU takes the field

2:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

2:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU at Ole Miss on CBS