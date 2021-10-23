    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    LSU Football Gameday Preview at No. 12 Ole Miss

    Tigers and Rebels kickoff at 2:30 in what shoot be high scoring battle
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The recent history of the LSU-Ole Miss history suggests there will be plenty of points and exciting offensive plays to keep fans engaged Saturday afternoon.

    The purple and gold enter Oxford as nearly eight point underdogs, riding a five game win streak against the Rebels and are coming off their most impressive win of the 2021 season against Florida.

    Here are a few pregame notes, stories to read and times of interest ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest.

    Pregame Notes

    Last year, LSU closed out its season with a 53-48 win over Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, a contest that saw Kayshon Boutte set the SEC single-game record with 308 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who served as the head coach at Ole Miss from 2003-05, is 49-17 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers. Orgeron is 5-0 against Ole Miss with all five victories coming as LSU’s head coach.

    Of Orgeron’s 49 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 20 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

    LSU has won five straight and six of the last seven meetings against the Rebels. Ole Miss last beat LSU in 2015 by a 38-17 count in Oxford.

    LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 21 through 7 games.

    LSU is 32-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron. LSU was +4 in the turnover margin against Florida.

    In 7 games this year, Johnson ranks No. 5 nationally in passing TDs (20). He’s connected on 149-of-243 passes for 1,863 yards and 4 interceptions. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in all nine starts. In seven of his nine starts, Johnson has thrown at least 3 TD passes.

    15 different players have caught passes for LSU and 8 players have caught at least 1 TD pass.

    DE BJ Ojulari leads the Tigers and ranks third in the SEC and No. 6 nationally with 6.0.

    11 different players have been credited with a sack this year.

    Stories to Read

    LSU Players Focus Solely on Football

    Final Updates from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Ahead of No. 12 Ole Miss

    LSU Offensive Line Turned a Corner in 2021 Season

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

    LSU Rushing Attack Can Have Success Against Ole Miss

    LSU Making Notable Strides Despite Injuries, Strenuous News

    Tiger Predictions

    Three Players to Watch: LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

    Times of Interest

    12:30 p.m. Gates to stadium open

    12:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

    2:35:30 p.m. Ole Miss takes the field

    2:36 p.m. LSU takes the field

    2:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield

    2:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU at Ole Miss on CBS 

    USATSI_13676991
    Football

    LSU Football Gameday Preview at No. 12 Ole Miss

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13676973
    Football

    Tiger Predictions: LSU and Ole Miss Offenses Come Ready to Play in High Scoring Afternoon

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16976821
    Football

    LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Gives Final Updates Ahead Of Matchup With No. 12 Ole Miss

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16966459
    Football

    Top College Coaches React to LSU Football Job Opening

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_15659159 (1)
    Basketball

    Where Does LSU Basketball Turn After Injury to Adam Miller?

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_15336018
    Football

    How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football's Matchup at No. 12 Ole Miss

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16967238
    Football

    After Breakthrough Game, LSU Rushing Attack Can Have Success Against Ole Miss

    Oct 21, 2021
    USATSI_16968703
    Football

    LSU Making Notable Strides Despite Injuries and Strenuous Week of News

    Oct 21, 2021